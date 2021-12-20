Trending Tags

9 Best Ottawa Restaurants For The Cheesiest Pizza, According To Local Foodies

It's all about that cheese pull. 🍕

The next time hunger strikes, why not treat yourself to some comfort food? To help you find the perfect slice covered in cheese, we asked Narcity readers on Instagram to get the best pizza in Ottawa.

From wood-fried gluten-free to thick Detroit-style, there is a diverse mix to pick from. So if you love pizza as much as we do, you'll want to try all these top picks.

Farinella

Price: 💸💸

Address: 492 Rochester St., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: Farinella You won't believe the size of their pizzas, as they are a metre-long!

Menu

Heartbreakers Pizza

Price: 💸💸

Address: 465 Parkdale Ave., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: They will make your pizza and wine night dreams come true. They sell pizzas with locally sourced ingredients and have a bottle shop that sells natural wines.

Menu

Tennessy Willems

Price: 💸💸

Address: 1082 Wellington St. W., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: If you are searching for vegan pizza, you'll want to head to this local gem that also has gluten-free crusts.

Menu

The Grand Pizzeria

Price: 💸💸

Address: 74 George St., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: They have tasty Italian wood-fired pizzas with a classic red or creamy white sauce.

Menu

Pizza Nerds

Price: 💸💸

Address: 478 Bank St., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: They have so many unique flavours you'll want to try for yourself, like the Albert, which has kimchi and bacon or the Arlington donair pizza.

Menu

Art-Is-In Bakery

Price: 💸💸

Address: 250 City Centre Ave., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: At this bakery, you can get your hands on some Detroit-style pizza with garlic tomato sauce and a blend of cheeses.

Menu

Score Pizza

Price: 💸💸

Address: 852 Bank St., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can create a custom pizza by selecting the type of crust and sauce and all your favourite toppings.

Menu

Louis Pizza

Price: 💸💸

Address: 81 McArthur Ave., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: Here you can feast on filing thick crust pizza loaded with toppings and cheese.

Menu

Fiazza!

Price: 💸💸

Address: 86 Murray St., 170 Queen St., 205 Richmond Rd. & 3181 Greenbank Rd., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can get Neapolitan-style pizza that tastes as good as you'd find in Italy.

Menu

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

