toronto restaurants

This Toronto Restaurant Has Tropical Resort Vibes & A New All-You-Can-Eat Experience

Bottomless drinks and endless dishes. 🍹

Ontario Associate Editor
Man sitting at a table full of food. Right: Taco with fixings.

Man sitting at a table full of food. Right: Taco with fixings.

@geer.than | Instagram, @lalatina_to | Instagram

If you're feeling hungry, look no further than this colourful Toronto restaurant. La Latina is a South American eatery located at Yonge and Eglinton and it recently launched an all-inclusive dining experience.

The restaurant serves up Latin fusion cuisine in a bright and vibrant dining space complete with neon signs and leafy decor. You'll feel like you're on vacation as soon as you step inside.

The all-you-can-eat experience is a new offering that just launched January 12. The restaurant told Narcity that it was inspired by guest feedback and "party-style restaurants in South America."

You can enjoy endless dishes and bottomless drinks along with live entertainment and DJs. The menu consists of a dishes like salmon tostada, birra beef taco, smashed potatoes, and chips and salsa. You can also order steaks, ribs, chicken, salmon and shrimp cooked over a charcoal fire grill.

As for the bottomless drinks, you can sip a variety of margaritas, mojitos, and other cocktails. Beverages are served one at a time and shots are not included in the experience.

Dessert lovers will be able to indulge in guava cheesecake, roasted coconut tres leches, and coffee flan.

The all-inclusive package costs $75 per person and is available Thursdays to Saturdays. A 20% gratuity is added to the bill. If you aren't interested in the bottomless drinks, you can opt for the $55 all-you-can-eat package on Thursdays and Sundays which doesn't include beverages.

Large groups should make a reservation in advance as the restaurant can get busy.

If you're looking for more all-you-can-eat meals in the city, you can check out the Toronto Beach Club's new Oasis Brunch which features endless dishes.

All-inclusive asado dinner

Price: $55 - $75 per person

When: Thursdays to Saturdays

Address: 150 Eglinton Ave. E. Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Indulge in bottomless drinks and endless dishes with this new dinner offering.

Website

This article's right-hand cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
Madeline Forsyth
Ontario Associate Editor
Madeline Forsyth is an Associate Editor for Narcity Canada’s Ontario Desk focused on Toronto restaurants and is based in Toronto, Ontario.
Recommended For You
Loading...