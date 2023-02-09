This Toronto Restaurant Has Tropical Resort Vibes & A New All-You-Can-Eat Experience
Bottomless drinks and endless dishes. 🍹
If you're feeling hungry, look no further than this colourful Toronto restaurant. La Latina is a South American eatery located at Yonge and Eglinton and it recently launched an all-inclusive dining experience.
The restaurant serves up Latin fusion cuisine in a bright and vibrant dining space complete with neon signs and leafy decor. You'll feel like you're on vacation as soon as you step inside.
The all-you-can-eat experience is a new offering that just launched January 12. The restaurant told Narcity that it was inspired by guest feedback and "party-style restaurants in South America."
You can enjoy endless dishes and bottomless drinks along with live entertainment and DJs. The menu consists of a dishes like salmon tostada, birra beef taco, smashed potatoes, and chips and salsa. You can also order steaks, ribs, chicken, salmon and shrimp cooked over a charcoal fire grill.
As for the bottomless drinks, you can sip a variety of margaritas, mojitos, and other cocktails. Beverages are served one at a time and shots are not included in the experience.
Dessert lovers will be able to indulge in guava cheesecake, roasted coconut tres leches, and coffee flan.
The all-inclusive package costs $75 per person and is available Thursdays to Saturdays. A 20% gratuity is added to the bill. If you aren't interested in the bottomless drinks, you can opt for the $55 all-you-can-eat package on Thursdays and Sundays which doesn't include beverages.
Large groups should make a reservation in advance as the restaurant can get busy.
If you're looking for more all-you-can-eat meals in the city, you can check out the Toronto Beach Club's new Oasis Brunch which features endless dishes.
All-inclusive asado dinner
Price: $55 - $75 per person
When: Thursdays to Saturdays
Address: 150 Eglinton Ave. E. Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Indulge in bottomless drinks and endless dishes with this new dinner offering.
