This Toronto Restaurant Is Getting An All-You-Can-Eat Brunch With Mediterranean Vibes
It's like brunching at the beach. 🏖️
You'll want to come hungry to this new brunch service in Toronto. The Toronto Beach Club is launching an Oasis Brunch and you can feast on unlimited dishes like you're on vacation.
Located along the shores of Woodbine Beach, the Toronto Beach Club offers Mediterranean-inspired dishes and dreamy coastal vibes. The new Oasis Brunch is set to launch on February 4, 2023 and will run every Saturday and Sunday.
The experience features a "bottomless style dining experience" with "coastal Mediterranean inspired dishes" and new daytime cocktails.
Raw bar at the Beach Club.Courtesy of Scale Hospitality
"We’re incredibly excited to be bringing our new brunch concept to the beach," Hanif Harji, CEO and Founder of Scale Hospitality said in a press release.
"The team has put so much thought and care into what we hope will be a truly unique dining experience for guests that reflects our passionate commitment to exceptional ingredients."
You can enjoy an "expansive raw bar" with things like freshly shucked oysters, salmon and tuna crudo, as well as slow roasted Porchetta served from the carving station.
Main dishes include Seafood Paella, Piri Piri Fried Chicken, and Lamb Merguese, and you can also grab a bite at the Babka French Toast station or indulge in pastries, cheese, salads, and more. The limitless brunch will also offer "weekend breakfast must-haves" such as eggs, bacon, and sausage.
If you have a sweet tooth then you'll want to save some room because the brunch comes with a selection of classic Mediterranean desserts.
The Beach Club has released a new menu of cocktails "perfectly suited for late morning toasts." The drinks come at an extra cost and you can order things like the Café San Juan or the Breakfast Martini.
Mimosa lovers can purchase the Make-Your-Own Mimosa Sharing Carafes that serve a table of four and cost $60.
The all-you-can-eat brunch costs $75 per person and includes coffee and tea.
Oasis Brunch
Price: $75 per person
When: Saturdays and Sundays starting February 4, 2023
Address: 1681 Lake Shore Blvd. E., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Indulge in limitless brunch dishes at this beachside Toronto restaurant.
