These 7 Scarborough Food Gems Could Give Downtown Toronto's Restaurants A Run For Their Money
You haven't lived till you've tried Lamanna's cannolis.
When it comes to finding the best restaurants in Toronto, the city's east end, Scarborough specifically, is a must-visit destination.
While the downtown core has its fair share of culinary delights, Scarborough offers a unique and diverse food scene, catering to everyone from those seeking high-end dining to cheap eats and hidden gems in Toronto.
Scarborough's food scene has gained recognition from food critics around the world, including The New York Times, which highlighted Scarborough's mom-and-pop shops that offer some of the best dining options in Toronto.
These hidden gems are often little known beyond their immigrant patrons but are a testament to the diversity and richness of Toronto's culinary landscape.
So, if you're looking for authentic and flavourful food, be sure to explore Scarborough's restaurants, as they offer a truly unique dining experience that you won't find anywhere else in Toronto.
Gourmet Malaysia
Price:
Cuisine: Malaysian, Singaporean, and Indonesian
Address: 4466 Sheppard Ave E #101, Scarborough, ON
Why You Need To Go: With a massive seven-page menu, they have almost every Southeast Asian dish you can think of. Don't miss their Hainanese chicken rice, a classic Singaporean dish, and it goes really well with their refreshing Indonesian iced coffee made with condensed milk.
With a friendly atmosphere and diverse menu, Gourmet Malaysia is a must-visit for anyone looking to explore the authentic flavours of Southeast Asia.
Federik Restaurant
Price:
Cuisine: Hakka or Indian Chinese cuisine
Address: 1920 Ellesmere Rd, Scarborough, ON
Why You Need To Go: Federik Restaurant in Scarborough is a family-run business known for its Hakka Chinese food, some of the best in the GTA.
Their chilli chicken is a must-try, and the chicken pakoras are a great starter to share. With a cozy atmosphere and friendly service, Federik's is perfect for a casual night out with friends or family. Their massive helpings will also ensure that you have take-out left for days to come!
Lamanna's Bakery
Price:
Cuisine: Italian dessert, sandwiches and pizza
Address: 6758 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON
Why You Need To Go: Lamanna's Bakery is a must-visit spot for anyone craving a fusion of traditional Italian flavours with modern, show-stopping food that's perfect for your Instagram feed.
Their pizza station is a particular highlight, where they make the handmade dough and offer legendary big slices that are likely the largest in Toronto. And don't forget to try their must-have Italian desserts, like cannoli and tiramisu.
Mona's Roti
Price:
Cuisine: Trinidadian
Address: 4810 Sheppard Avenue East, Scarborough, ON
Why You Need To Go: Mona's Roti in Scarborough is a family-run bakery serving up delicious roti, curries, jerk chicken, and West Indian drinks.
Their amazing service and authentic food make it a favourite among locals and visitors alike. Don't miss their jerk chicken roll with a side of pepper sauce. The curry chicken is also a standout dish, juicy and flavorful, and reminds you of a loving home-cooked meal.
Shawarma Empire
Price:
Cuisine: Middle Eastern
Address: 1823 Lawrence Ave E, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Shawarma Empire is an amazing go-to spot for authentic shawarma in Toronto. Their generously stuffed shawarmas are often bursting with flavour, and the tabbouleh salad is super fresh and plentiful.
Plus, their soup is a hidden gem that's not to be missed.
Port Union Bakery
Price:
Cuisine: Filipino Canadian
Address: 287 Port Union Rd, Scarborough, ON
Why You Need To Go: Port Union Bakery is the ultimate destination for empanada lovers, offering an array of flavours, with chicken being a standout. They also offer amazing freshly baked bread and donuts.
Their Filipino brioche, or ensaymada, is also a must-try and pairs perfectly with a cup of coffee.
Kottu Kadai
Price:
Cuisine: Sri Lankan
Address: 4810 Sheppard Avenue East, Scarborough, ON
Why You Need To Go: Kottu Kadhai serves up some of the best kottu roti in the Greater Toronto Area.
This Sri Lankan street food delicacy is made by chopping up a flat round bread, meat, scrambled egg, onions, and spices together on a hot griddle. Kottu Kadhai offers a variety of kothu roti flavours, including chicken, mutton, seafood, and lamb.
It's take-out only, so it's best to call ahead to place your order and avoid any wait time. All orders are made fresh.