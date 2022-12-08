You're Not A True Torontonian Until You've Tried 8 Of These 11 West End Restaurants
A bucket list for longtime locals and city rookies alike.
If there's something about Toronto that locals will rave about and people will travel for, it's the food scene.
But for a city as filled with top-notch multicultural cuisine as the 6ix is, finding the places to get the stuff actual Torontonians are excited about may seem overwhelming, especially to visitors with only so much time to explore or newcomers with no prior knowledge.
For the locals, I know, these recs are likely over-cited or familiar but that's the point. They may also not be west enough for you to count as "west end." For visitors, however, the west end is everything west of Yonge Street. The goal here is to give recommendations, with some variety of cuisines, to offer a starting point for some of the most popular dining areas in the city.
Disclaimer: This list is in no particular order and is best enjoyed at random.
Bon Apetit!
1. Mamakas // 80 Ossington Ave.
A high-end greek food experience on the Ossington strip, Mamakas is an undeniable hot spot. Stunning atmosphere and eats, the pita bread and dips alone are worth the reservation.
2. Pho Tien Thanh // 57 Ossington Ave.
Another Ossington addition, but how could we not? Ossington is full of incredible bars, cafes and eateries. However, one place is an absolute icon and that is Pho Tien Thanh, this diner-style Vietnamese spot is perfect for enjoying some pho in the west end.
3. Gusto 101 // 101 Portland St.
Gusto means tasty in Italian and the translation without a doubt speaks for this place's food.It has become a popular gathering place for many locals, who are dedicated fans of Southern Italian cuisine and wines. The open-concept kitchen, delicious food, plus warm and buzzy atmosphere will have you coming back for more.
4. Bar Raval // 505 College St.
Also known as the "most ridiculously beautiful bar in town,"Bar Raval has become a Toronto mega-hit. The breathtaking interior is accented with mesmerizing woodwork and there is plenty of attention to detail in its overall design, besides being home to a famous tapas menu and some of the best cocktails in the city.
5. The Good Son // 1096 Queen St W.
This cozy yet electric resto-lounge is an unmissable Queen St. favourite.The dishes are freshly made using local and organic produce and the menu is a delicious homage to the multiculturalism present in Toronto.
6. Chubby's // 104 Portland St.
A super popular, mouth-watering Jamaican restaurant, you've got to make sure your search for Toronto jerk chicken leads you here. Not only does it host delicious food but a sensational atmosphere, Chubby's is a can't-miss west end spot.
7. Pizzeria Badiali // 181 Dovercourt Rd
Less dine-in restaurants, more your local grab-and-go pizza counter. But don't let its square footage fool you, Badiali is wildly popular for its delicious, New York style inspired 'za. And besides, there's some great patio season in this cute little neighbourhood for warmer months.
8. Seven Lives // 69 Kensington Ave.
Seven lives is a must visit in Kensington Market.If you're a dedicated lover of Mexican food this is one of the best quick eateries in Toronto. Seven Lives mostly uses local ingredients that are delivered from the food markets in Kensington. Their mouth-watering tacos are reasonably priced and seriously to-die-for!
9. The Lakeview Restaurant // 1132 Dundas St W.
Lakeview has been catering Torontonians 24 hours a day since 1932. It has been rated as one of the top diners and late eateries in Toronto - and locals absolutely love it. Film buffs may also find this one appealing as it's a frequent filming hot spot.
10. Mother's Dumplings // 421 Spadina Ave.
Mother's Dumplings in the heart of Chinatown is not only renown among locals but even made it to Michelin's Toronto guide of restaurants. Who doesn't love dumplings? Certainly no one who walks out the door of this place.
11. Bernhardt's // 202 Dovercourt Rd.
This cozy, family-style restaurant is located nearby Trinity Bellwoods, one of the city's most popular downtown parks. The rotisserie chicken alone is worth stopping in for a break after wandering around the chic west end.
This article has been updated since it was originally published on November 9, 2016.