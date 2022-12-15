16 St. John's Date Ideas That Aren’t Just Dinner And A Movie
Explore the city with that special someone!
Calling all St. John's singles and couples, time to spice things up a little on date night because dinner and a movie just aren't cutting it anymore.
We've done the hardest part for you: assembled an array of creative options that will help to show off the local sites in the rock's capital city and help you spend some time with your special someone.
Get a bulls eye at Jack Axes
More than likely your date isn't a professional axe thrower. So how can you guys go wrong? It has to be a laugh for both of you so why not give it a try?
Cross country ski or snow shoe in Pippy Park
A good way to find out if they like the great outdoors. Which can be a deal breaker for some! Don't worry about not having the right gear, you can always rent them at North Bank Lodge or Outfitters. So get rent a pair and get going!
Get flexible at a Modo Yoga Class
A good way to connect with someone! Maybe this isn't the first date, but you're running out of ideas. This is an awesome idea to bring you two closer together.
Escape a room at EscapeQuest NL
An excellent team building skill. Break out one of the rooms together, how romantic right? Just make sure you don't leave them behind!
Check out The Rooms
Check out the art and the exhibits.A great way to find more about your date. After you're done check out the cafe on the top floor. Win them over with great art and delicious coffee.
Try out your paint skills at Clay Cafe Avalon
Time to get in touch with your creative side! A perfect way for both of you to have a great time. Spend a few hours painting something you're passionate about. Paint Nite is held at different venus across town, so keeping up with their Facebook page is essential.
Play pool at Dooly's
Who doesn't love a good game of pool. Release you're inner pool shark and win a few rounds. Probably a good idea to let them win a few times as well. Have a few brew and have some fun!
Go watch a show at The Ship
Enjoy a few cold ones and some live music at The Ship Pub. The music is always changing and the beer is always cold. A good way to have good conversation between sets.
Go see a performance at The Arts and Culture Centre
A good way to relax and enjoy each others company.Sit back and enjoy the sounds around you for a few hours. Even if the date doesn't go well at least you'll have a good time regardless!
Go wall climbing Wallnuts
Talk about building each others trust!Hopefully your date will be a good spotter, or you might be in deeper trouble than you thought. Wallnuts has everything you need for a fun filled evening.
Grab a coffee from Battery Cafe and head to Signal Hill
Tone it down a bit and just have a real conversation. Pick them up, grab a coffee and head up to the top of St. John's. Put on some good music and take in the view over good conversation. Everyone has done this with their special someone one at least once.
Go for a walk around Bowring Park
An oldie but a goodie, let the walk impress them so you don't have to. How can you go wrong with this idea? Walking around Bowring Park is short but sweet. Just enough time to see if you want suggest another activity. Don't forget to stop by Lovers Bridge.
Go to the GeoCentre
Now you've hit rock bottom — literally. The GeoCentre is a pretty neat spot as half of it is underground! They have movie showings and different exhibitions.
Check out the lights at MUN Botanical Garden
MUN Botanical Garden is all dressed up for Winter. Pick a clear night that's not to chilly, get some hot chocolate and take in the beautiful lights. A beautiful night with a beautiful date, it doesn't get much better than that!
Complete Gun Repairs' Indoor shooting range
Air gun indoor shooting range.
Show off your skills at the local shooting range!You know they have a good eye since they're on a date with you, but how well can they hit the target? Have a laugh on the best date night ever!
Go to the Christina Parker Gallery
Discover their love for art at the Christina Parker Gallery. The gallery shows various artists throughout the year and you won't be disappointed! Much better than dinner and a movie.
This article has been updated since it was originally published on January 13, 2017.