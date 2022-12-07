Locals Named The Best Samosa Spots In & Around Brampton & One Has A Palak Paneer Version
Samosas all day, every day 🤤
The city of Toronto and its surrounding municipalities are home to various restaurants that serve authentic Indian food.
We had recently asked locals for the best butter chicken spots in the GTA area, and this time we went hunting for samosa recommendations.
And a lot of roads led us southwest of Toronto, to Brampton, a place that offers great number of options when it comes to South Asian cuisine.
The humble Indian samosa, which even the Oxford dictionary acknowledges as a triangular savoury pastry, is not just popular in South Asia, but is also enjoyed by millions around the world.
So, if you're in or around the GTA and are craving for this deep fried goodness that's both affordable and filling, here's where Brampton locals think you should go.
A-One Catering
Price: 💸-💸💸
Location: 7875 Tranmere Dr. Mississauga, ON
Why You Should Go: A business that started 35 years ago, A-One Catering say they make fresh samosas daily. They offer veggie, beef, and chicken samosa options.
Samosa and Sweet Factory
Price: 💸
Location: 10615 Bramlea Rd., Brampton, ON
Why You Should Go: Locals say this spot is one of the best in Brampton, and it even makes Palak Paneer and Paneer Tikka samosas at $2 per four pieces.
Taste of Punjab
Price: 💸
Location: 8 Strathearn Ave., Brampton, ON
Why You Should Go: Taste of Punjab, a family-owned restaurant serving Indian food in the GTA, is a highly-rated spot among Brampton locals. It specializes in veggie samosas that are made with spices, green peas, and potatoes stuffed in handmade dough.