A Toronto TikToker Went Shopping At Primark In Buffalo & Says It's Cheaper Than Forever 21

A Toronto TikToker crossed the border to visit a popular British clothing store that opened in the U.S. and said it was totally "worth it."
The content creator, Naomi Melanie Leanage, posted a TikTok video showing her visit to Primark in Buffalo and she found a lot of cheap and affordable stuff.
Primark is a popular U.K.-based fashion retailer that prides itself on low-cost clothes, home goods, and much more. The store opened in Buffalo on April 20, 2023.
This Primark location is the closest to Canada and is less than a 40-minute drive from Niagara Falls, which Leanage was excited about.
Is driving two hours from toronto to buffalo to shop at primark worth it? YES #primarkusa #buffaloshopping #shopwithmevlog #primarkfinds #crossbordershopping
The TikToker said she "used to fly six hours" to the U.K. to shop at Primark and not that she can just drive there "is a dream because that means there's no limit to what I can buy."
She told Narcity she was mostly excited because "it's great to be able to shop and not worry about space in my luggage."
Nevertheless, she went to Primark to look for "tropical vacation outfits," and there were so many cute things to choose from.
"They had their spring and summer collection out in full swing, there were so many cute accessories at prices that were less than what I found at other stores like H&M and even Forever 21," she said.
The content creator confirmed to Narcity that Primark "was probably the most affordable store in the mall. The prices were more affordable than H&M and Forever 21 believe it or not. I got a cute beach bag for $14 that Forever 21 was selling for $20."
Some of the cheap items she found and included in her video are the following:
- $4 Sunglasses
- $5 Jewelry
- $7 Sunhats
According to Forever 21's website, the TikToker is not wrong. Some of the items she mentioned in the video are cheaper at Primark. The prices at Forever 21 for similar items were as follows:
- $12-$14 Sunglasses
- $8-$16 Jewelry
- They didn't have any sunhats but hats, in general, are around $12.99