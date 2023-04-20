Primark Is Opening Near Niagara Falls & Here's A Sneak Peek At The Massive Store (PHOTOS)
$3 tank tops and more. 👀
Get ready to shop! Primark is officially opening near Niagara Falls and you can get your hands on all sorts of low-priced clothing, home goods, and more.
The popular UK-based fashion retailer is opening on April 20, 2023 at 11 a.m. in Buffalo, New York's Walden Galleria. It's less than a 40 minute drive from Niagara Falls and is the closest Primark to Canada.
Primark store in Buffalo, New York.Madeline Forsyth | Narcity
Boasting over 34,000 square feet of fashion items, everyday essentials, accessories, and houseware, the store offers a huge selection of low-priced products.
Womens section in Primark.Madeline Forsyth | Narcity
The store is divided into sections which include mens, womens, kids, accessories, shoes, and more.
The Primark team chooses a selection of products from the store's global range, meaning that each Primark location has a unique offering of items catered towards the customers that shop there.
Mens section in Primark.Madeline Forsyth | Narcity
The men and womens sections are filled with affordable clothing. You can find everything from plain t-shirts to matching sets and bathing suits.
Shorts at Primark.Madeline Forsyth | Narcity
"There is a misconception around what Primark is," Primark US President Kevin Tulip told Narcity. "In the US particularly, people tend to think of an off-price retailer at that price point."
"[...] We're not off-price. We are on trend, today's fashion, everyday essentials, that price is the first price that we bring it in at. I just can't wait to see people's faces when they come in and see [...] $4.50 for a t-shirt."
Accessories at Primark.Madeline Forsyth | Narcity
The prices are comparable to those in the European stores. As you wander through the racks, you'll come across $11 USD hoodies, $3 tank tops, $13 pyjamas and $14 shorts.
Pyjamas at Primark. Madeline Forsyth | Narcity
There is a spacious kids section with clothing for babies to teens. Some prints are available in a range of sections so you can purchase matching clothing for the whole family.
Kids section at Primark.Madeline Forsyth | Narcity
Primark also offers some licensed products that feature Lilo & Stitch, Disney characters, and Harry Potter.
Harry Potter items at Primark.Madeline Forsyth | Narcity
There are tons of shoes and accessories including bags, hats, heels, sneakers, sandals, and slippers. The beauty section offers skincare, hair accessories, makeup, and more.
Shoes at Primark.Madeline Forsyth | Narcity
You also shop for items such as luggage, home decor, and everyday essentials like water bottles.
In celebration of the store's opening, there will be giveaways, a celebrity host, a tailgate party, a DJ, and a food truck.
Home decor at Primark.Madeline Forsyth | Narcity
Will a Primark store be coming to the Great White North anytime soon? Tulip told Narcity that there are no announcements on that yet, but in the mean time, Ontarians can take a quick trip across the border to get their hands on all the Primark goods.
Primark
Mens clothing at Primark.
When: Opening April 20, 2023 at 11 a.m.
Address: 1 Walden Galleria, Buffalo, NY
Why You Need To Go: This UK-based fashion retailer is opening near Ontario and you can shop for tons of low-priced items.