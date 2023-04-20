primark

Primark Is Opening Near Niagara Falls & Here's A Sneak Peek At The Massive Store (PHOTOS)

$3 tank tops and more. 👀

Ontario Associate Editor
Primark store in Buffalo, New York. Right: Mannequins at Primark.

Madeline Forsyth | Narcity

Get ready to shop! Primark is officially opening near Niagara Falls and you can get your hands on all sorts of low-priced clothing, home goods, and more.

The popular UK-based fashion retailer is opening on April 20, 2023 at 11 a.m. in Buffalo, New York's Walden Galleria. It's less than a 40 minute drive from Niagara Falls and is the closest Primark to Canada.

Primark store in Buffalo, New York.Primark store in Buffalo, New York.Madeline Forsyth | Narcity

Boasting over 34,000 square feet of fashion items, everyday essentials, accessories, and houseware, the store offers a huge selection of low-priced products.

Womens section in Primark.Womens section in Primark.Madeline Forsyth | Narcity

The store is divided into sections which include mens, womens, kids, accessories, shoes, and more.

The Primark team chooses a selection of products from the store's global range, meaning that each Primark location has a unique offering of items catered towards the customers that shop there.

Mens section in Primark.Mens section in Primark.Madeline Forsyth | Narcity

The men and womens sections are filled with affordable clothing. You can find everything from plain t-shirts to matching sets and bathing suits.

Shorts at Primark.Shorts at Primark.Madeline Forsyth | Narcity

"There is a misconception around what Primark is," Primark US President Kevin Tulip told Narcity. "In the US particularly, people tend to think of an off-price retailer at that price point."

"[...] We're not off-price. We are on trend, today's fashion, everyday essentials, that price is the first price that we bring it in at. I just can't wait to see people's faces when they come in and see [...] $4.50 for a t-shirt."

Accessories at Primark.Accessories at Primark.Madeline Forsyth | Narcity

The prices are comparable to those in the European stores. As you wander through the racks, you'll come across $11 USD hoodies, $3 tank tops, $13 pyjamas and $14 shorts.

Pyjamas at Primark. Pyjamas at Primark. Madeline Forsyth | Narcity

There is a spacious kids section with clothing for babies to teens. Some prints are available in a range of sections so you can purchase matching clothing for the whole family.

Kids section at Primark.Kids section at Primark.Madeline Forsyth | Narcity

Primark also offers some licensed products that feature Lilo & Stitch, Disney characters, and Harry Potter.

Harry Potter items at Primark.Harry Potter items at Primark.Madeline Forsyth | Narcity

There are tons of shoes and accessories including bags, hats, heels, sneakers, sandals, and slippers. The beauty section offers skincare, hair accessories, makeup, and more.

Shoes at Primark.Shoes at Primark.Madeline Forsyth | Narcity

You also shop for items such as luggage, home decor, and everyday essentials like water bottles.

In celebration of the store's opening, there will be giveaways, a celebrity host, a tailgate party, a DJ, and a food truck.

Home decor at Primark.Home decor at Primark.Madeline Forsyth | Narcity

Will a Primark store be coming to the Great White North anytime soon? Tulip told Narcity that there are no announcements on that yet, but in the mean time, Ontarians can take a quick trip across the border to get their hands on all the Primark goods.

Primark

\u200bMens clothing at Primark.

Madeline Forsyth | Narcity

When: Opening April 20, 2023 at 11 a.m.

Address: 1 Walden Galleria, Buffalo, NY

Why You Need To Go: This UK-based fashion retailer is opening near Ontario and you can shop for tons of low-priced items.

Website

