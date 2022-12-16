Niagara Falls Is Getting A New Boozy Cafe & You Can Eat French Toast Sticks In A Pink Oasis
A brand new cafe and bar is opening in Niagara Falls, and it's fit for Barbie herself. The venue features sweet treats and Instagrammable decor so you can sip and snap the day away.
Goldie's Museum is opening a cafe and bar on December 16, 2022, and you'll want to have your cameras ready. The venue will offer a selection of coffee, boozy drinks, and sweet and savoury eats.
The cafe is located in the front quarter of the museum. It has a "dreamy, happy surreal vibe" and seats up to 25 people. There are several installations and photo ops where you can snap some Instagrammable content.
The menu consists of sweet and savoury items like Ballpark Pretzels, Fabulous French Toast Sticks with eggnog whipped cream, and 5 Spiced Edemame.
As for the drinks, you can enjoy local wines and liquors, coffee, and signature beverages like Goldie's Fairy Godmother, which is made with hot cocoa, chocolate liqueur and absinthe.
The museum itself opened in early August 2022. The 3000 square-foot venue was created by multi-disciplinary artist Brianna Goldie and features over 25 photo-ops where you can interact with props and take some Insta-worthy pics.
You can enjoy installations like an oversized ball pit, life-sized angel wings, and giant lollipops. The museum also hosts events like birthday parties and bachelorettes.
Cafe guests can tour the museum for $20, which is less than the $25 general admission. The venue is a 2-minute walk from the GO station, so you can still get there without a car.
Goldie's Museum Cafe and Bar
Price: Prices vary
When: Opening December 16, 2022
Address: 4424 Queen St., Niagara Falls, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can enjoy a variety of food and drinks in an Instagrammable space at this new eatery.