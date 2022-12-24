Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

9 Things To Do In Niagara Falls This Winter That Prove Summer Isn't The Only Season For Fun

While the cold weather may have you feeling like hibernating inside, there are so many fun winter activities in Niagara that are worth going outside for.

From ziplines with frosty views to dreamy spas and more, you'll forget that summer even exists with these exciting things to do.

Soar over a frozen gorge

Price: $69.99 + per person

Address: 5920 Niagara Pkwy., Niagara Falls, ON

Why You Need To Go: WildPlay's Zipline to the Falls will take you flying across a snow-covered gorge with views of the frosty falls. The experience was offered during the winter for the first time last year, and you can enjoy the thrills again this winter season.

Take a trip underground to the falls

Price: $28 regular admission per adult

Address: 7005, Niagara Parkway, Niagara Falls, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can get a panoramic view of both the Horseshoe and American Falls during the winter at this recently-opened attraction. The Tunnel is part of the Niagara Parks Power Station, and you'll set out on a 2,200-foot underground journey to reach an incredible lookout.

Wander through an illuminated wonderland

Price: Free

When: Until February 20, 2023

Address: Niagara Falls, ON

Why You Need To Go: Niagara's Winter Festival of Lights is back, and you can wander along glowing paths and see over 3 million dazzling lights. There are tons of photo-worthy displays, as well as illumination nights at the Falls.

Take a ride into the sky

Price: $15 per adult

Address: 4960 Clifton Hill, Niagara Falls, ON

Why You Need To Go: The Niagara Skywheel lets you enjoy winter views of the area while staying cozy in a heated gondola. Your journey will last for about eight to 10 minutes, and you'll be able to see the dazzling lights of the city below.

Step up your Instagram game

Price: $19.99 per adult

Address: 4983 Clifton Hill, Niagara Falls, ON

Why You Need To Go: Ripley's Selfie Studio has 23 themed installations where you can snap the perfect pic. There's also a new Winter Vignette where you can get some festive holiday content.

Sip hot chocolate

Price: $3 + per drink

When: Until February 20, 2023

Address: Niagara Falls, ON

Why You Need To Go: There's a new hot chocolate trail in town, and you can try 23 sweet creations. From boozy drinks to colourful concoctions, this adventure will warm you up on even the coldest winter days.

Relax at a spa

Price: $165 + per package

Address: 5875 Falls Ave., Niagara Falls, ON

Why You Need To Go: Christienne Fallsview Spa comes with towering views of the Canadian and American Falls, and you can relax while soaking up the winter scenery. The venue offers services like massages and facials.

Explore behind the falls

Price: $15.50 per adult

Address: 6650 Niagara Pkwy., Niagara Falls, ON

Why You Need To Go: You'll feel like you stepped into Narnia as you take in the views from the Journey Behind the Falls experience. This attraction takes you through "cave-like portals" and to an observation deck where you can enjoy the winter wonderland.

Take a trip to the tropics

Price: $17 per adult

Address: 2565 Niagara Pkwy., Niagara Falls, ON

Why You Need To Go: The Butterfly Conservatory lets you wonder through a "tropical garden oasis" and the cold definitely won't bother you here. You can see more than 2,000 colourful butterflies as you explore the area.

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

