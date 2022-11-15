Niagara's New Hot Chocolate Trail Has 23 Flavours & You Can Sip Drinks Like 'Dirty Snowman'
You can enjoy twinkling lights as you sip!
Something sweet has arrived in Niagara, and it will warm you up on even the coldest winter days. The new Niagara Falls Winter Festival of Lights Hot Chocolate Trail leads through twinkly lights to chocolaty treats, and you can try 23 unique flavours.
Running until February 20, 2023, the Hot Chocolate Trail takes you on a sweet, self-guided tour around the city. The new event is part of this year's Winter Festival of Lights, so you can grab a warm drink while you enjoy the glowing displays.
Boozy hot chocolate with whipped cream and cinnamon stick.Courtesy of Niagara Falls Tourism
There are 17 stops along the trail, and you can try everything from boozy beverages to eyeball gummy-topped concoctions. The drinks are created by chocolatiers, chefs and mixologists from bakeshops and restaurants around Niagara Falls.
Beverages include the Christmas Chocolate Holly from Coco's Terrace Steak House, which has a boozy version available with whipped cream, cherry, "mystery spice alcohol," and nutmeg sprinkled on top.
The Dulce de Leche with Mini Churros from District 11 at Hilton Hotel & Suite is just what it sounds like: a Dulce de Leche and cinnamon-flavoured drink finished off with whipped cream and caramel drizzle and served with cinnamon sugar mini churros.
The Old Stone Inn Boutique Hotel has created a Velvet Kiss hot cocoa, which is made with Chambord raspberry liquor, Bailey’s almond cream, creamy white hot chocolate, whipped cream, grenadine drizzle, raspberry dust, and a Hershey kiss to top it all off.
Another drink work noting is the Dirty Snowman by Ruby Tuesday, which has Baileys, Creme De Cacao, vodka and hot chocolate topped with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.
The full list is available online, and if you're craving a sweet adventure this winter, this hot chocolate trail might satisfy your cravings.
Niagara Falls Winter Festival of Lights Hot Chocolate Trail
Hot chocolate with whipped cream and garnish.
Courtesy of Niagara Falls Tourism
Price: $3 + per drink
When: Until February 20, 2023
Address: Niagara Falls, ON
Why You Need To Go: Sip your way around the city with this new Hot Chocolate Trail.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.