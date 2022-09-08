8 Small Towns In Canada That Are Just Like Stars Hollow & Are Especially Cute In The Fall
Fancy a trip to New England? Visit one of these towns for the same vibes.
If you've always wanted to visit a real-life Stars Hollow, you can visit one of these charming small towns in Canada that deliver tons of Gilmore Girls vibes perfect for fall.
While Stars Hollow is said to be based on a small town in Connecticut, these places have the same historic feel as the fictional New England town.
These quaint villages and towns have tons of history and culture. Here, you'll find cute cafes and diners, as well as century-old homes that have been turned into bed and breakfasts and inns.
Many are also great spots for seeing fall colours as the seasons change and would make for a perfect autumn day trip.
Grab your bestie and head to one of these small towns across the country for cozy Gilmore Girls vibes this fall.
Fort Langley
Location: British Columbia
Why You Need To Go: In Gilmore Girls, the history of Stars Hollow and the Revolutionary War are frequently mentioned.
In Fort Langley, B.C., you'll have the opportunity to explore town history at the Fort Langley National Historic site, where you can visit the scenic fort and stand in the spot where B.C. was proclaimed a British colony.
Like Stars Hollow, Fort Langely also regularly hosts markets and town movie nights and is home to cute antique stores and country bed and breakfasts.
Niagara-on-the-Lake
Location: Ontario
Why You Need To Go: Niagara-on-the-Lake is full of flower-lined streets and charming cafes and even has a picture-perfect gazebo just like the one in the show.
You can make an afternoon of strolling the streets and sightseeing here, or visit one of the town's boutiques, galleries or museums.
North Hatley
Location: Quebec
Why You Need To Go: You'll feel just like Lorelai and Rory Gilmore as you stroll past quaint shops and antique stores in this small town that's filled with charm.
North Hatley has tons of century-old homes that have been turned into inns, bed and breakfasts and restaurants, as well as historical churches, waterfront parks and cute cafes and bistros.
Gananoque
Location: Ontario
Why You Need To Go: The Eastern Ontario town of Gananoque has been recognized as one of the region's most stunning waterfront communities and is rich in history and culture.
You can go on a historic walking tour of the town's many heritage sites and buildings, visit a quaint country market, or peruse local bookstores and cute shops.
St. Andrews By-The-Sea
Location: New Brunswick
Why You Need To Go: St. Andrews was founded by United Empire Loyalists fleeing the American Revolution, and the town's buildings reflect that history today.
The town regularly has seasonal festivals and events and has tons of picturesque accommodations that will make you feel like you're staying at the Stars Hollow Independence Inn.
Baie-Saint-Paul
Location: Quebec
Why You Need To Go: Baie-Saint-Paul is home to quaint museums and art galleries, as well as tons of antique shops that will have you thinking you've stepped into Kim's Antiques.
Part of Quebec's Charlevoix region, the area also has bistros, diners and bakeries, and lots of cute cafes to grab a cup of coffee.
Mahone Bay
Location: Nova Scotia
Why You Need To Go: With its picturesque white churches and colonial-style homes, Mahone Bay is like a seaside version of Stars Hollow.
The region in Nova Scotia's South Shore is especially lovely in the fall, when its iconic Three Churches photo op comes alive with colour.
You'll find charming B&Bs and accommodations here that will make you think you're staying at the Dragonfly Inn.
Unionville
Location: Ontario
Why You Need To Go: If you get major Gilmore Girls vibes from Unionville, Ontario, there's a good reason!
The pilot episode of the show was filmed on Main Street Unionville, and you can even go on a self-guided tour of the area and stop at iconic locations from the series, like Luke's Diner (which is actually a spa).
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.