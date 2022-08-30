This Small Town In Canada Is Like A Real-Life Stars Hollow & Is Even Prettier In The Fall
Lorelai and Rory Gilmore would approve of a visit to this spot!
What better way to ring in fall days than with a trip to a picturesque small town in Canada?
North Hatley, in the Eastern Townships region of Quebec, is a quaint village filled with charm that's like a Canadian version of Stars Hollow, the fictional New England town that's home to Lorelai and Rory Gilmore in Gilmore Girls.
The historic village, which was founded in 1867, is known as one of the most beautiful small towns in the province and is even prettier when the leaves change colour in the fall.
While Stars Hollow is said to be based on a small town in Connecticut, North Hatley delivers on the same charm, featuring century-old homes that have been turned into inns, bed and breakfasts and restaurants, as well as historic churches, waterfront parks and cute cafes and bistros.
You'll feel just like Lorelai and Rory Gilmore as you stroll past quaint shops and antique stores in the town, which even has a picturesque white gazebo just like the one in Stars Hollow.
The area makes for an easy road trip, located just an hour and a half from Montreal and about 2 hours and 45 minutes from Quebec City.
It's the perfect place to spend the day walking around and taking in the colours as the seasons change.
On Saturdays until mid-October, the village even has a farmer's market where you can shop for goods from local vendors like fruits and produce, bread and pastries, meat, cheese and more.
North Hatley
Address: North Hatley, QC
Why You Need To Go: You can visit this quaint town full of tons of charming inns, bed and breakfasts and restaurants that's like Quebec's version of Stars Hollowfrom Gilmore Girls.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.