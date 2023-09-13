8 Charming Fall Festivals In Ontario That Will Make You Feel Like One Of The Gilmore Girls
"Breathe in folks, smells like fall!" 🍁
Cue the Gilmore Girlssoundtrack! Autumn is unofficially Gilmore Girls season and these charming fall festivals in Ontario will have you feeling like Rory herself.
From quaint farms full of pumpkins to small towns that will whisk you away to Stars Hollow, you can fill up on all the fall vibes at these events.
Indulge in sweet treats that Lorelai would definitely approve of and enjoy pumpkin-spiced moments because at these festivals, you'll be the main character in your own Gilmore Girls episode.
So put on your finest flannel shirt and get ready for tons of cozy nostalgia at these eight fall festivals across the province.
Bala Cranberry Festival
Price: $10 + per adult
When: October 13 to 15, 2023
Address: Maple Ave., Bala, ON
Why You Need To Go: A charming small town, vibrant fall foliage and a cozy autumn festival? This event is straight out of a Gilmore Girls episode.
The Bala Cranberry Festival is returning this year and you can celebrate everything about this tart red berry. The event features hundreds of vendors, live music, performances, kids' activities and more.
You can indulge in cranberry-themed treats such as fresh cranberries dipped in candy, cranberry crepes and more.
You can also take a trip to the nearby Johnston's Cranberry Marsh and Muskoka Lakes Winery and try the iconic Cranberry Plunge, where you can wade into a sea of red berries.
The farm also has wine tastings, wagon tours, shopping and more.
Pingle's Harvest Festival
Price: $10 + per person
When: Until October 29, 2023
Address: 1805 Taunton Rd., Hampton, ON
Why You Need To Go: Pingle's Harvest Festival will put you right in the autumn spirit. The charming farm is located just outside of Toronto and boasts so much fall-themed fun.
From corn mazes and wagon rides to pumpkin and apple picking, there's no shortage of things to do at this festival.
The farm also has an autumn-themed menu with tons of sweet treats that Lorelai and Rory would definitely approve of. You can indulge in dishes like fried apple sundaes and pumpkin pie soft serve.
Accessibility: The wagon is not wheelchair accessible.
PumpkinFest
Price: $17.99 + per person
When: September 23 to October 31, 2023
Address: 13682 Heart Lake Rd., Caledon, ON
Why You Need To Go: Downey's is an iconic destination for fall fun and the farm is once again hosting its PumpkinFest this year.
The event features wagon rides, live entertainment, a corn maze, straw jump and many other festive activities.
You can also explore the sea of pumpkins outside of the barn and snap a photo that is straight out of a Gilmore Girls scene. Don't leave without trying some of the signature pumpkin donuts!
Monster Month
Price: Prices vary depending on activity
When: October 2023
Address: Fergus and Elora, ON
Why You Need To Go: There's nothing more Gilmore-girl than hanging out in a small town during the autumn season and these two villages are full of autumn enchantment.
Elora and Fergus both transform into Halloween towns during Monster Month. This annual festival includes tons of spooky and magical activities, from lantern tours to an Enchanted Forest and a Fall Festival & Artisan Market.
You can also experience the Twilight Zoo, a collection of giant lantern sculptures scattered throughout Elora by artist Tim Murton.
Apple Harvest Festival
Price: Prices vary depending on the activity
When: October 7 to 9, 2023
Address: Village Events Plaza, Blue Mountains, ON
Why You Need To Go: From a "pumpkin-spiced village" to cider tastings and more, Blue Mountain's Apple Harvest Festival has Gilmore Girls written all over it.
The event features endless autumn activities, including an apple-themed scavenger hunt, scarecrows on stilts, live music and more.
You can also explore the nearby Apple Pie Trail, a self-guided tour in Southern Georgian Bay that leads to all sorts of delicious autumn treats and orchards.
Blue Mountain Village is also hosting the AGORA: Path of Light experience during the Apple Harvest Festival and you can explore a glowing mountaintop trail.
Pumpkin Fest
Price: $17.95 + per person
When: September 17 to October 29, 2023
Address: 1865 O’Toole Rd., Cumberland, ON
Why You Need To Go: The charming Proulx Farm is straight out of Stars Hollow and you can spend a day enjoying a variety of pumpkin-themed fun.
The farm offers corn mazes, a pick-your-own pumpkin patch, wagon rides through a "mysterious" forest, and more. Or, you can grab a treat from the snack bar to satisfy your cravings.
If you're feeling brave, you can experience the farm's Skreamers event — the "most haunted hayride in the east."
Thanksgiving Festival
Price: $9 per adult
When: October 6 to 9, 2023
Address: 3292 Sixth Ave., Lincoln, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can fill up on fall charm at the Ball's Falls Thanksgiving Festival, which will have you feeling like a member of the Gilmore family.
The Niagara tradition takes place in Ball's Falls Conservation Area and features over 150 food and craft vendors as well as entertainment, demonstrations and guided hikes.
You can explore the vibrant trails of the Niagara Escarpment and visit the tumbling waterfalls surrounded by fall colours. The historic village is decked out in autumn decor and has all those Stars Hollow feels.
Howells Pumpkin Festival
Price: $25 admission for attractions area, free admission to pumpkins and market area
When: Until October 30, 2023
Address: 2878 Holland Rd., Fonthill, ON
Why You Need To Go: This quaint Pumpkin Festival is cute enough to steal even Luke's heart. The farm features attractions like train rides, a corn maze, play areas, shows and more.
You can even see a skeleton band or try your hand at pumpkin slingshot.
There is a charming market as well as a beer and wine garden where you can grab a boozy drink. You'll want to try one (or five) of the "famous" pumpkin donuts, too.
Accessibility: Food, beverages, and washrooms are accessible. Select attractions are not wheelchair accessible.