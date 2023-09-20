11 Fall Fairs In Ontario Where You Can Fill Up On Cotton Candy & Autumn Vibes
It's fall y'all.
Fall fairs are a big tradition in Ontario and there are tons of attractions to check out this harvest season. Whether you're looking forward to a ride on the midway, hanging out with adorable farm animals, digging into some fair treats or catching some live shows, these fall fairs across Ontario will satisfy all your autumn cravings.
From giant pumpkin contests to pancake breakfasts and lively midways, you can celebrate everything autumn at these events.
Here are 11 fall fairs happening across the province that are worth putting on your coziest sweater for.
Erin Fall Fair
Price: $14.50 + per adult
When: October 6 to 9, 2023
Address: 184 Main St., Erin, ON
Why You Need To Go: The Erin Fall Fair is in its 170th year, according to Destination Ontario, and there are tons of autumn-themed activities to enjoy.
Thursday October 5 is Toonie Night, where admission and all rides cost just $2. Throughout the weekend, you can enjoy the midway, see live music and performances, explore the vintage tractor show, watch a cowboy race and indulge in treats.
You can also see fireworks and The Giant Pumpkin Contest.
Bobcaygeon Fall Fair
Price: $10 a day per adult
When: September 28 to 30, 2023
Address: 47 Mansfield St., Bobcaygeon, ON
Why You Need To Go: There's no shortage of things to do at the Bobcaygeon Fall Fair. From an exciting midway to live shows and demonstrations, you can easily spend an entire weekend at this event.
The fair offers pony rides, a dog show, horse show, tractor & truck pull, live music, craft beer tasting and more. There are a variety of treats to dig into including cotton candy and caramel corn.
You can pre-purchase tickets online.
Markham Fair
Price: $25 per adult
When: September 28 to October 1, 2023
Address: 10801 McCowan Rd., Markham, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can see animals, competitions, live shows and enjoy a midway at this massive fair in Markham. Events include Super Dogs, an RCMP Musical Ride, Monster Truck Show, Banjo Band and more.
Stratford Fall Fair
Price: Free admission
When: September 21 to 24, 2023
Address: 353 McCarthy Rd., Stratford, ON
Why You Need To Go: Back for its 182 year, the Stratford Fall Fair is brimming with harvest charm and there is so much to enjoy.
From toonie day at the midway to Lego tables, laser tag, a family BBQ, a pet show and more, you can spend several days experiencing the events and attractions.
Bolton Fall Fair
Price: $10 + per adult
When: September 21 to 24, 2023
Address: 150 Queen St. S., Bolton, ON
Why You Need To Go: Located just outside of Toronto, this small town fair is worth a day trip. On September 21, you can enjoy Toonie Ride Night at the midway.
Over the weekend, there will be a petting zoo, free face painting and balloon animals, a pancake breakfast, princess meet and greet, rodeo, live band and tons of other attractions.
Rockton World's Fair
Price: $15+ per adult
When: October 5 to 9, 2023
Address: 812 Old Highway 8, Rockton, ON
Why You Need To Go: Running since 1852, this fair is "packed with home-grown family fun and the best in agricultural entertainment and local fair food."
The attraction has everything from helicopter rides to a midway, craft sale, two stages with live entertainment, horse shows and antique machinery.
You won't want to miss out on the delicious treats, including the fudge and candy apples.
If you really want to get involved, you can sign up to be part of events like the "Pie Eating Contest, Karaoke, Spelling Bee, Pet Show, Scavenger Hunt, Peddle Tractor Rides" and more according to the website.
Norfolk County Fair
Price: $12 + for single day admission
When: October 3 to 9, 2023
Address: 172 South Dr., Simcoe, ON
Why You Need To Go: This seven-day fair has no shortage of things to do. It offers a "unique mix of shopping, food concession, live entertainment, motorsports, agricultural education programs, competitions in food, livestock, and art, a midway and horse shows" according to the website.
Woodbridge Fall Fair
Price: $10 per adult
When: October 7 to 9, 2023
Address: 100 Porter Ave., Woodbridge, ON
Why You Need To Go: If you're in search of some autumn fun, you can head to the Woodbridge Fall Fair. The event features food, a giant pumpkin contest, a midway with rides, baking competitions and more.
Carp Fair
Price: $13 general admission
When: September 21 to 24, 2023
Address: 3790 Carp Rd., Carp, ON
Why You Need To Go: This event claims to be the "best little fair in Canada" and has everything from a midway and beer garden to a live entertainment and a horse show. You can also see the SuperDogs and the Great Canadian Lumberjacks.
Elmvale Fall Fair
Price: $10 per adult
When: October 6 and 7, 2023
Address: 14 George St., Elmvale, ON
Why You Need To Go: Celebrating its 161 fair, this event is a fun Thanksgiving activity. You can enjoy everything from farm animals and parades to a tractor pull and a midway.
There will also be some competitions, with categories like maple syrup, small animal, handcrafts and photography.
Milton Fall Fair
Price: $12 + per adult
When: September 22 to 24, 2023
Address: 136 Robert St., Milton, ON
Why You Need To Go: This fair offers "a unique way to celebrate and connect with rural life, providing both education and entertainment."
You can enjoy tasty dishes from a variety of food vendors, rides and live bands, a classic car show, commercial exhibits, vendors, and more.
There will also be a beer tent, blacksmith demonstration, midway, and karaoke.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.