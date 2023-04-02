This Ontario Trail Takes You Through A Picturesque Village & Past 2 Enchanting Waterfalls
It's a beautiful spring adventure. ☀️
Spring is a beautiful time to enjoy the outdoors and this gorgeous hike near Toronto is worth a day trip. Ball's Falls Conservation area features dreamy waterfalls and a quaint historic village.
Located in the Twenty Valley in Lincoln, this scenic nature oasis has several trails to explore; the Forest Frolic Trail (850 m), Switch Back Trail (725 m) and the Cataract Trail (1.7 km).
The Cataract Trail is a popular one to enjoy. It takes you on a beautiful journey along Twenty Mile Creek and leads to both Upper Ball's Falls and Lower Ball's Falls.
You can take in the scenery of both cascades which are "in full splendour" during the spring. The waterfalls tumble over the edge of the Niagara Escarpment and you can view the Upper Falls from above or hike your way down to the bottom for a different view. Lower Falls is located nearby.
The conservation area is also home to a historic village known as Glen Elgin. It was a "thriving industrial mill town" during the 1800s and you can visit many of the buildings during your trip along the Cataract Trail, including a blacksmith shop, flour mill, restored church, and the original family home of the Balls.
During the holiday season, the area transforms into a twinkling Christmas land and the waterfall is illuminated with lights. The area also hosts a Thanksgiving Festival each year with vendors, live music, food, and more.
Lace up those boots and get ready to explore this scenic conservation area this spring.
Ball's Falls Conservation Area
Price: $13.75 per vehicle/driver, $4.75 additional adult passenger
Address: 3292 Sixth Ave., Lincoln, ON
Why You Need To Go: Visit two waterfalls and a historic village at this conservation area.
