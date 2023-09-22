balls falls

This Ontario Waterfall Trail Leads Through A Charming Autumn Village To Woodland Cascades

It's a magical fall adventure.

Ball's Falls Conservation Area.
Ball's Falls Conservation Area.

Grab a pumpkin spice latte and put on your fall flannel because you'll want to explore this dreamy waterfall trail in Ontario this season. Ball's Falls Conservation Area is a magical place to visit during the autumn months and its charming harvest festival comes with all the fall vibes.

The Ball's Falls Thanksgiving Festival is returning for its 49th season from October 6 to 9 2023. The event includes tons of activities as well as guided tours through the surrounding nature trails.

The festival will feature over 140 artisans, farmers, entertainers and more as well as food trucks, local wine and craft beer.

Upon arriving at the conservation area, you can explore the historic village of Glen Elgin, which will be decked out in fall decor including pumpkins and autumn arrangements. You'll be transported to another time as you watch blacksmithing, wood carving, hand weaving and spinning demonstrations and see staff members dressed in traditional Victorian-era clothing.

There are a few photo ops where you can snap a Thanksgiving pic with your family and friends.

To further the fall vibes, you can take a guided or self-guided tour around the Niagara Escarpment and Twenty Valley Creek ecosystem. The trails lead through vibrant foliage and will take you past two waterfalls — Upper Ball's Falls and Lower Ball's Falls.

To view the waterfalls, you'll want to follow the Cataract Trail.

Other highlights of the festival include activities like magic shows, face painting, trolly rides, birds of prey demonstrations and pony rides.

Tickets are available online and it is recommended that you purchase them in advance to avoid lineups.

Ball's Falls Thanksgiving Festival

Price: $9 per adult

When: October 6 to 9, 2023

Address: 3292 Sixth Ave., Lincoln, ON

Why You Need To Go: Enjoy forested trails, waterfalls, and harvest charm at this festival.

Thanksgiving Festival website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

