This Tiny Ontario Village Has Blossom-Filled Streets & It's So Enchanting In The Spring
It's like stepping into a storybook.
If you love exploring small towns then you'll want to plan a trip to this enchanting Ontario village this spring. Filled with local shops and beautiful blossoms, it's a lovely place to spend a sunny day.
Jordan Village is surrounded by the wineries of the Niagara Benchlands and is a picture-perfect area to visit. The little town is home to several boutiques, restaurants, and inns to enjoy during your outing.
During the spring, the Main Street fills with gorgeous blossoms that add to the charm of the town. You can wander past delicate white blooms as you window shop.
Some of the local stores include a hat shop, art gallery, jewellers, and gift shop.
There are a few different places to grab a bite to eat. You can visit the eatery at Inn on the Twenty, which is "considered one of Niagara’s best winery restaurants." It serves farm-to-table food and local wine.
You can also head to Cave Spring Vineyard to sample some wine or enjoy a meal at a pub with a visit to the Jordan House Tavern.
Spa On The Twenty is the perfect spot for some rejuvenation and you can also spend your day exploring the nearby wineries. There are several trails that let you experience the beauty of the Niagara Escarpment.
The village is under two hours from Toronto so it makes for an idyllic spring day trip. It's also worth returning to the area during the Christmas season to take in all the twinkling lights.
Jordan Village
Address: Jordan Village, ON
Why You Need To Go: This storybook village is a beautiful place to spend a spring day.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.