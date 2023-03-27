7 Dreamy Small Towns & Villages In Ontario That Are Even More Beautiful In The Spring
You can enjoy lilac festivals and more.
Spring has sprung and there are so many beautiful small towns to visit in Ontario this season. You can put on your sun hat, grab an iced coffee, and soak up some sun while wandering along quaint streets.
From cherry blossoms to lilac festivals, these small towns are blooming with things to see and do.
Niagara-on-the-Lake
Address: Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON
Why You Need To Go: This historic town is beautiful year-round but it's especially magical in the spring. The streets are filled with tulips and blossoms and there's so much to do. You can enjoy a winery bike tour, spot cherry blossoms around the winery region, and more.
Port Hope
Address: Port Hope, ON
Why You Need To Go: Located along the Ganaraska River, this dreamy little town comes alive in the spring. You can stroll along scenic trails, enjoy a farmers' market and check out the historic architecture.
Dundas
Address: Dundas, ON
Why You Need To Go: This charming village is just outside of Toronto and it's a gorgeous place to visit during the spring. It's close to several waterfalls so you can plan some hikes.
Prince Edward County
Address: Prince Edward County, ON
Why You Need To Go: Situated on the shores of Lake Ontario, this picturesque community boasts beaches, vineyards, and more. There are several small towns to visit in the area and you can enjoy waterfall tours and lilac-lined trails during the spring.
Stratford
Address: Stratford, ON
Why You Need To Go: You'll feel like you're in Europe while visiting this spot. The town is known for its annual Stratford Festival which opens in April and showcases a variety of plays. You can also explore beautiful gardens and quaint shops while in the area.
Bayfield
Address: Bayfield, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can live your best Gilmore Girls life at this quaint village. There are several beaches in the area as well as cute shops and a storybook street.
Warkworth
Address: Warkworth, ON
Why You Need To Go: This small community is worth a day trip this spring due to its dreamy Lilac Festival. The event takes place in May each year and boasts tons of sweet-smelling blooms.
