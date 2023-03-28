Morning Brief: A New 'Grocery Rebate,' Why Canadian Life Beats The U.K. & More
9 things you need to know for Tuesday, March 28.
Good morning — Andrew from Narcity here. ☕
Off The Top: With U.S. President Joe Biden's visit to Ottawa, all eyes turned to the intense geopolitical ramifications that could arise from... what the Canadian government would serve the dignitaries to eat. Food critics were unenthused by the "Cancon" menu, with basically every item being an aggressive nod to local cuisine — save for a much-derided "white bean hummus."
In Case You Missed It
What Is Canada's 'Grocery Rebate'?
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland shares the government's Affordability Plan. Right: Canadian currency.
As part of the government's ongoing attempts to alleviate pressure from the rising cost of living, the feds are set to announce a new "grocery rebate" as part of the 2023 budget, a source told CBC News. It would be a one-time measure and not tied directly to one's individual grocery spending. Naturally, it would be targeted toward lower-income households. Helena Hanson explains how the to-be-announced initiative could possibly be executed — and how much a household could expect to receive.
- By The Numbers: The rebate would apparently help as many as 11 million households across Canada, costing north of $2 billion.
How Much Longer Will Quebec Have Free COVID Tests?
Someone wears a mask in Montreal near a sign showing COVID-19 social distancing and hygiene measures.
It's perhaps a barometer of Canada's shifting public health priorities: Quebec is scaling back free access to COVID-19 testing kits. Those considered to be high risk can still obtain tests from participating pharmacies through the end of March 2024, but the free-for-all approach for the general public is wrapping up on May 15 this year. MTL Blog's Willa Holt puts the big policy change into context for us.
What Are The Biggest Differences Between Canada And The U.K.?
Moraine Lake in Alberta. Right: London, UK.
It's been nearly a year and a half since Charlie Hart packed up her life in the U.K. and relocated to beautiful Calgary, Alberta. Though she's found no substitute for the U.K.'s comprehensive approach to public transport, Canada has clearly stolen Charlie's heart — hence her desire to become a permanent resident here. So what did Charlie discover in Canada that her homeland just couldn't hold a candle to? You'll have to read her first-person piece to find out.
What Else You Need To Know Today
🏛️ TRUMP FRUMP
With the U.S. preparing to head to the polls next year, former President Donald Trump held his first campaign rally since announcing his intent to run for another term (in Waco, Texas, no less). Of note, the 76-year-old orange highlighter wasted no time in hurling barbs at one of his chief political opponents... er, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau...? Helena Hanson recaps the odd event.
🪄 POTTER'S MAGIC
Want to feel especially old on this fine Tuesday morning? Daniel Radcliffe, best known for playing boy wizard Harry Potter across eight blockbuster films, is set to become a father for the first time. The refreshingly normal former child actor turned totally competent 33-year-old actor is having a kid with his longtime partner, per BuzzFeed. Brooke Houghton rounds up what we know so far.
🥯 MONTREAL EATS
Quebec's largest city is no stranger to fantastic food. From classic French cuisine to modern international classics, there's plenty for your palate to explore on your next visit. Check out Sofia Misenheimer's comprehensive guide to 21 of Montreal's must-try bucket-list restaurants of 2023 for the full lowdown.
🏘️ SMALL-TOWN BOY
With warmer weather threatening us with a good time on a more regular basis, it's time to begin to map out our future weekend plans for the season. Madeline Forsyth has pinpointed seven small-town villages in Ontario that are even better in the spring. From Bayfield to Warkworth, there's a town for everyone. Check out the full list.
🎂 BIRTHDAYS
Canadian national hockey team captain Marie-Philip Poulin turns 32 years old. Queer Eye hairstylist Jonathan Van Ness is 36. Lady Gaga is 37. Tennis's Stan Wawrinka is 38. Actor Julia Stiles is 42. Frat Pack member Vince Vaughn turns 53. "Mr. Perfect" Curt Hennig would've turned 65 years old today. Country queen Reba McEntire is 68. Dianne Wiest is 75. NBA Hall of Famer Rick Barry is 79.
