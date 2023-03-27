Morning Brief: How Grocery Stores Scam Unwitting Guests, The Dark Web & More
9 things you need to know for Monday, March 27.
Off The Top: With U.S. President Joe Biden visiting his Canadian counterparts in Ottawa over the weekend, the POTUS took some unprovoked shots at his hosts, proclaiming his appreciation for all Canadian sports teams — except the Toronto Maple Leafs. Biden quickly clarified that his dislike of the team stems from a loss his Philadelphia Flyers suffered in January. For certain Toronto-based writers, this sort of gag would be funnier if the 80-year-old commander in chief didn't possess the nuclear codes.
What Are 'Grocery Receipt Errors'?
According to a report from Dalhousie University's Agri-Food Analytics Lab, a survey of over 5,500 Canadians found that 67% had noticed errors on their grocery bills in the past year. Common mistakes were final receipt prices not matching shelf prices, double-scanned items or discounts not properly assessed. Here's Helena Hanson with the details.
- In His Own Words: "The average consumer can save up to $50, $60, $70 a year just by looking at receipts and potential mistakes," lab director Dr. Sylvain Charlebois told Global News.
- My Take: Don't let anyone spin this as the shoppers not diligently checking their receipts; the onus should be on the retailer to not scam its guests, whether due to human or technical issues.
What Is Happening To Airbnb In Quebec?
The Airbnb app on a smartphone.
Thousands of Airbnb listings could come down in Quebec as the platform looks to shed short-term rentals that don't comply with local laws. Specifically, all current and new listings must include a permit number from the Corporation de l'industrie touristique du Québec (CITQ). There were between 13,000 and 25,000 illegal units estimated across all short-term rental properties in the province last year. Here's MTL Blog's Thomas MacDonald with more insight on the crackdown.
- Context: The moves come after a deadly apartment fire in Old Montreal in a building where officials believe illegal Airbnbs were being operated.
What Is The Dark Web?
Whenever I think about weapons smuggling or international drug trafficking, the first name that comes to mind is Katherine Caspersz. My colleague recently did a deep dive on the "dark web" — basically, the shadiest corners of the internet that you can't really find unless you know exactly where to look. (And if you do know where to look, you should probably be on some sort of watch list.) Anyway, without going into much lurid detail, here's Katherine to explain what the dark web is, what it's used for, and whether it's entirely illegal in Canada.
🍿 AT THE MOVIES
With so many big releases coming out this year, Canadians have been flocking back to their local multiplexes to check out the latest Hollywood has to offer. Tristan Wheeler spoke with a former Cineplex staffer to learn the inside scoop on how to get the most out of your movie theatre experience, from how to get the best popcorn to which days have the least traffic.
🏠 SURREAL ESTATE
Looking to become an eccentric recluse or low-rent Bond villain but finding yourself priced out of some of the choicest lairs? Lisa Belmonte spotted this awesome five-bedroom, 2,444-square-foot home in Nova Scotia on its own private island. It boasts 1,400 feet of waterfront — perfect for a submarine pen — and all for a current listing price of just $899,000. Join us for a virtual tour.
🤢 TOTAL RECALL
It's time once again to head to your fridges and pantries to see if any of these items recently recalled by Health Canada are lurking among your provisions. Per Sarah Rohoman, among the latest recalls are breakfast sausages, dark chocolates and some sort of carob drink, which in addition to potentially containing a dangerous bacteria should also be avoided at all costs because it is a carob drink.
📌 JOB BOARD
It's pretty much the job of your childhood dreams (unless you're lactose intolerant); Nestlé Canada is hiring a taste tester for their products in North York, Ontario. It's only a part-time job — six hours a week, spread between Tuesdays and Wednesdays — but the role is literally testing and describing the taste and texture of ice cream, snacks and beverages, Madeline Forsyth points out.
🎂 BIRTHDAYS
Halle Bailey, the star of the new live-action Little Mermaid adaptation, turns 23 years old today. The Suite Life star Brenda Song is 35 years old. Retired star Giants catcher Buster Posey is 36. Ex-hockey heavyweight Dustin Byfuglien is 38. Former Black Eyed Peas member Fergie is 48. Firefly star Nathan Fillion is 52. The one-of-one Mariah Carey is 54. Director Quentin Tarantino hits the big 6-0. Canadian music legend Jann Arden is 61. Game of Thrones maester Julian Glover is 88.
