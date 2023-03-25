Nestlé Is Hiring A Taste Tester In Toronto & You Can Actually Get Paid To Eat Ice Cream
Willy Wonka would approve. 🍫
Having a sweet tooth could literally pay off. Nestlé Canada is hiring someone to taste-test their products in North York and it sounds like a dream come true.
Nestlé is looking for an Expert Sensory Taste Panelist to work Tuesdays and Wednesdays for a total of 6 hours per week. The employee is responsible for "evaluat[ing] food and beverage products" and will be "trained to identify, describe, and quantify attributes of products."
These attributes include "appearance, aroma, taste, and texture" and the panelist must describe them using a "defined glossary of sensory terms."
So what exactly does a shift as Sensory Taste Panelist look like? Basically, you'll get to spend your time tasting delicious treats.
The product categories include Ice Cream, Confectionery, Beverages, Infant Nutrition and Health Science, so you can actually get paid to eat candy.
"When evaluating products, panelists will assess and describe how a product looks, how it smells, how it feels (is it crispy or crunchy, does it give a creamy mouthcoating etc.) and how it tastes," a spokesperson for Nestlé said in an email.
"They may even assess how it sounds (think of the fizzy sound of sparkling water or the crunch of a Kit Kat bar). Many times there will be a lively discussion and debate on how products perform."
The tastings are usually conducted blind and panelists aren't given any information about how the products are made.
"Think of trying to pick out the differences between two ice creams that use a different vanilla ingredient and not being told the vanilla is what was changed," the spokesperson added.
In order to qualify, you'll have to have "diverse food interests" and no dietary restrictions. More information about qualifications and duties can be found on the job posting.
A salary range was not given, but the company states that it offers "a competitive compensation package."
If eating ice cream and chocolate sound like your dream job you might want to apply to this position.
Expert Sensory Taste Panelist
Company: Nestlé Canada
Who Should Apply: If you're a foodie with no dietary restrictions and work well on a team, this job could be for you.