Toronto Could Be Getting A Massive $200M Film Studio That'll Create Thousands Of Jobs
The 6ix's film industry is booming.
A plan is in motion to transform a North York airport site into a gigantic Toronto film studio in the hopes of creating a central production hub and creating thousands of work opportunities.
The project, referred to as the Downsview Studio Campus, will be located near the BMO Training Ground and is the latest studio to be announced as part of Northcrest Developments and Canada Lands Company's expansive mixed-use, innovation-focused district, id8 Downsview.
"This new state-of-the-art film and television production facility will create thousands of new direct and indirect jobs through an investment of approximately CAD$200M," said Michael Hackman, CEO of Hackman Capital Partners, in a press release.
The expansion is a big step for Toronto's film production industry, which is primarily located in the Port Lands area.
The film and television production facility, if approved by city planners, aims to support 1 million square feet of production with eight sound stages ranging from 20,000 square feet to 80,000 square feet.
"The upcoming departure of Bombardier and consequent decommissioning of the airport provides an opportunity to re-imagine these lands and build resilient, sustainable, vibrant, healthy, and complete communities," a statement on the Northcrest website reads.
According to Hackman, the project will reaffirm "the city's stature as one of the world's leading destinations for film and television production."
"This plan not only will create thousands of film and television jobs, it will open the door to a new media, technology and innovation hub at Downsview that we can build upon and grow for years to come," Christopher Eby, executive vice president of Northcrest Developments, said in the release.