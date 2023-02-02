Nestlé Plans To Stop Selling Delissio Pizzas In Canada & Canadians Are Not OK
"Brb buying 500 Delissio Frozen Pizzas." 🍕
It's a sad day for fans of Nestlé Canada's popular Delissio pizzas.
On Wednesday, February 1, Nestlé Canada announced its plan to "wind down and exit" the frozen meals and pizza business in Canada over the next six months.
And yes, this covers some pretty well-known and loved brands here in the Great White North, including Stouffer's, Lean Cuisine, Life Cuisine and… Delissio.
For those not in the know, Delissio is widely considered one of Canada's favourite frozen pizzas and comes in flavours like four-cheese stuffed crust and chicken parmesan pizza.
\u201c@Zappyhead29 We recognize that Delissio is a brand that you have enjoyed for many years and there will be some disappointment as we gradually remove the products from the market. This was purely a business decision to focus on other categories where we have a stronger business.\u201d— DerpyMemer5 (@DerpyMemer5) 1675353848
According to the official statement, the decision marks a change in the company's strategy to focus on categories that support "long-term business growth."
\u201cWell shit, Delissio is literally the only edible box pizza...\u201d— Dakota Jeffery-Petts (@Dakota Jeffery-Petts) 1675309240
If you're wondering what those categories are, it includes things like confectionery, coffee and beverages, ice cream, infant foods, supplements, pet food, premium waters (whatever that means) and more.
So, while it's a good sign that these are going to be in focus, it is still pretty sad news for pizza lovers in Canada -- and people are voicing the same thought online.
\u201cHey @DiGiorno. Word on the street is that you (Delissio) are pulling out of Canada. Is this true? Can you send me many frozen pizzas to get through these long winter nights. \n\nYour best friend from up North,\n\nDefy\u201d— DefyByDefault (@DefyByDefault) 1675314777
"Hey @Nestle care to explain why you’re getting rid of Canada’s number 1 pizza?!" one Twitter user asked, using the hashtag #bringbackpizza.
\u201cExcuse me what brand of frozen pizza do I have if Delissio is gone.\u201d— April J \u2693 (@April J \u2693) 1675359459
"Excuse me what brand of frozen pizza do I have if Delissio is gone?" another person asked.
In response to the news, a third added, "We just can't have nice things here, I swear to God."
\u201c@CTVNews Oh man! I really love Stouffer's frozen dinners and Delissio Pizza :( We just can't have NICE things here, I swear to God.\u201d— CTV News (@CTV News) 1675358419
The company also stated that it doesn't have a factory in Canada that manufactures any of its frozen meals or pizza products. That means that it will be working with retail partners to "facilitate the exit of affected products."
Of course, that does give Canadians extra time to still nab the their favourite frozen pizzas while they're still on shelves over the next six months.
And this logic isn't lost on Canadians either, with some planning to stockpile on Delissio pizzas!
As one Twitter user put it in a recently-deleted tweet, "brb buying 500 Delissio Frozen Pizzas then selling them in 6 months on ebay for $200 each."
So, if you are a big fan of Delissio you might want to grab them sooner rather than later!