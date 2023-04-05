We Asked Canadians What Companies They've Boycotted & The Reasons Are Pretty Wild
From Air Canada to Bell.
Do you have beef with a store or company in Canada? If so, you're not alone.
Narcity recently asked Canadians about the companies or stores they have no interest in ever returning to — and we were flooded with comments!
In fact, there were over 700 comments in response to the question posted on Narcity's Facebook page.
While these responses are fun, interesting and sometimes wild, it's important to note that we can't confirm each story's veracity.
So, take every anecdote with a grain of salt.
Interestingly, one company that was mentioned a whole lot in the comments was the nation's biggest air travel company, Air Canada.
"I remember being at an airport in Germany looking at what time my connection was at, and out of the 100s of flights/connections on the board, literally the ONLY company that had delayed flights was Air Canada," claimed Stephanie.
Other commenters mentioned issues from horrible delays to being bumped off the plane, with one going so far as to accuse them of losing two cats! Ouch.
This probably doesn't come as a big surprise since Air Canada was recently listed as one of the "most hated" carriers in the world.
Another Facebook user who went by Jennifer said that they'd never return to Best Buy because they claim that "they wouldn’t take my kid’s hard-earned cash from her paper route" — allegedly, the store only took credit or debit.
Meanwhile, Mike claimed that they won't be going back to Best Buy because they didn't provide a refund for a faulty computer.
"[I] sued them and won," said Mike. "That was 12 years ago, and haven't stepped into a Best Buy since then. And never will."
People also mentioned some of Canada's major telecom companies.
Paula said they wouldn't be giving any more business to "Bell Canada." Why? Well, "no explanation needed," they said.
Another mentioned Rogers, claiming that they had "been on the call with them for hours with no resolution."
"I’ll take a small-time provider whenever I can!" added another comment on the topic.
Meanwhile, a company that was repeatedly mentioned, although not Canadian, was Nestle.
Many folks said they'd never go back to for the company's alleged business practices, such as "their exploitation of ... our water."
This is in reference to stories, like one in The Guardian, where Nestle has been accused of extracting water from Indigenous communities in Canada, leaving them lacking proper drinking water.
It isn't the only American company that was mentioned.
"Tesla," one Facebook user named Hurriya stated. Their reason? "Elon Musk. Need I say more?"
Interestingly enough, some recent switches to A.I. led Canadians to say "goodbye" to a notable fashion company.
Emily said that the "newest one to the [boycott] list: Levi’s."
"Their attempt to create a PR spin of 'using AI to create more diversity' in their models, instead of hiring people of diversity and PAYING them, is downright pathetic."
This is after the clothing company announced they will be using A.I.-generated models for their online store, according to The Verge.
Of course, the list is seemingly endless, with over 700 replies. But a few other companies that got mentioned were Tim Hortons (for being "annoyingly polite"), Walmart, Air France, Amazon and Door Dash.
Or, if you have no major beef with any of the brands, maybe you can be like Mikey, who commented, "Damn, everyone’s got a problem with everyone. I’m out y’all."
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.