Daniel Radcliffe Is Going To Be A Dad & Fans Can't Believe How Quickly Time Has Flown By
Is someone using a time turner ???
Daniel Radcliffe is expecting a baby with his girlfriend, Erin Darke!
The 33-year-old Harry Potter star confirmed the exciting news to Buzzfeed News on Saturday, and fans are thrilled for the couple.
A source close to the actor told the Mirror that he and Darke, 38, "could not be happier to be expecting."
"They are absolutely thrilled and can't wait to become a family of three," said the source. "They told their families and friends recently. It's an incredibly exciting time."
Radcliffe soared to fame when he was just 12 years old after being cast in the Harry Potter franchise, and fans have grown up with the actor as he transitioned into his adult career.
Darke and Radcliffe actually starred in Kill Your Darlings together back in 2013 and have been together for over a decade, according to PEOPLE.
Most recently, Radcliffe starred in the TV series Miracle Workers and as Al Yankovic in Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, but despite his success after Harry Potter, some fans still see him as the boy who lived that they grew up with.
One fan joked that "Albus Severus Potter is getting real everybody" in a tweet, referencing the name of one of Harry Potter's children.
"It feels strange to me that Erin Darke and Daniel Radcliffe are expecting a baby because Daniel is a baby," tweeted another fan.
Another Twitter user commented on how old the news made them feel, writing, "Daniel Radcliffe is having a baby," alongside a gif of Jamie Lee Curtis in Freaky Friday yelling, "I'm old!"
Radcliffe and Darke have both had successful careers, but who knows, maybe the couple will throw Harry Potter fans a bone with a middle name.