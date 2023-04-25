Daniel Radcliffe Is Officially A Dad & Here's What We Know About His Baby
The couple has been together for a decade.
Daniel Radcliffe and his longtime partner Erin Darke are officially parents.
A rep confirmed the news to PEOPLE, saying the Harry Potter star and his girlfriend have welcomed their first baby together.
Radcliffe, 33, is quite private about his personal life, and few details are known about his new baby at this point.
However, the family of three was seen on a walk in New York City for the first time on April 24.
In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, Radcliffe is seen pushing a stroller as he walks with Darke.
Back in March, it was revealed that Radcliffe and Darke were expecting their first child.
A source close to the actor told The Mirror that the couple "could not be happier to be expecting."
"They are absolutely thrilled and can't wait to become a family of three," the source told the outlet. "They told their families and friends recently. It's an incredibly exciting time."
The couple met while working on the 2013 film Kill Your Darlings and has been together for a decade.
Speaking to PEOPLE in March 2022, Radcliffe spoke about his relationship and how happy he was.
"I've got a really nice life. I've been with my girlfriend for a decade pretty much," he said at the time. "We're really happy."
In October 2022, Radcliffe spoke alongside Evan Rachel Wood for Newsweek about their film Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, and the Harry Potter actor mentioned what he hoped one day for his kids.
"I want my kids, if and when they exist, I would love them to be around film sets," he said.
"A dream would be for them to come onto a film set and be like, 'God, you know, I'd love to be in the art department. I'd love to be something in the crew.' Some part of this, but not from that."
Radcliffe is not the only Harry Potter star to have welcomed a child.
Entertainment Tonight reports that Rupert Grint, who played Ron Weasley in the films, is a dad to a 2-year-old daughter Wednesday with his girlfriend, Georgia Groome.
In April, Warner Bros. Discovery announced a Harry Potter TV reboot was in the works.
While a cast has not yet been announced, the company did say the show will feature an entirely different cast from the original movies.