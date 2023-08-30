Daniel Radcliffe Revealed A Dramatic Change From His 'Harry Potter' Days & Now He's Ripped
You're a specimen, Harry.
Did you know Daniel Radcliffe has been starring in a post-apocalyptic TV comedy for the last few years? And that he’s been getting absolutely shredded in secret through all of it?
Turns out the Harry Potter actor can bewitch the mind and ensnare the senses just by taking his shirt off these days, as he proved in the season finale of his show Miracle Workers this week.
The series, which airs on TBS, is into its fourth season with Radcliffe as its star, and the new episode offers a brief look at him shirtless.
And… well, he looks like he’s carved out of wood.
Miracle Workers apparently works much like the Mike Flanagan Haunting shows on Netflix, with the same actors playing entirely different characters each season.
Radcliffe plays a road warrior named Sid in this season, and at one point he strips down to his underwear before raging out on some robots. His rage quickly strays into ridiculous territory, and within a few seconds he's dry-humping one of the dead robots while the other characters shake their heads at him.
In other words, it's not exactly a Magic Mike scene.
Still, Radcliffe's physique is no joke; the guy has clearly been putting in some serious time at the gym.
The 34-year-old actor has taken on many different comedy roles in his post-Potter career, including his turn last year as Weird Al Yankovic in the Roku Channel's parody biopic Weird: The Al Yankovic Story. That flick also saw Radcliffe whip off his shirt for a rockstar moment on stage, but he looks even bigger in Miracle Workers.
The guy now looks like a superhero with his shirt off, and perhaps that's no accident; fans have long hoped that he might join the Marvel Cinematic Universe one day, perhaps as a new version of the X-Men hero Wolverine. Of course, that won't happen until Hugh Jackman gets his last crack at the role opposite Ryan Reynolds in Deadpool 3, which recently halted production due to the Hollywood actors' strike.
So whether Radcliffe plays a superhero or not, we're just impressed that he's been able to transform himself in such a dramatic way -- especially with a new baby at home to occupy his time!
You can catch the finale of Miracle Workers on the TBS website.