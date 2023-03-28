10 New Menu Items The Toronto Blue Jays Have At Rogers Centre This Year & Where To Get Them
Plenty of new food to go with the new renovations. ⚾🌭
The Toronto Blue Jays have been teasing fans with tons of pictures of their massive renovation project at Rogers Centre for months and now we know that, along with all of this new construction, some new food is also on the way.
Just ahead of the start of the 2023 MLB season, the hospitality partner at Rogers Centre has unveiled a completely new menu for fans to enjoy at Blue Jays games, including everything from a new take on a hot dog, to some elevated sandwich creations.
Aramark Sports and Entertainment announced the new menu offerings at Rogers Centre that will be available starting from the Blue Jays' home opener on April 11.
These new food options will be scattered across the five areas of the ballpark in the new Outfield District, from the Corona Rooftop Patio, to Park Social, The Stop, The Catch, and the longstanding WestJet Flight Deck, all of which fans can visit with the purchase of a $20 Blue Jays tickets.
So here are the ten new items on the menu at Rogers Centre this season and your map of where to find them.
- The Banh Mi Chicken Sandwich: Halal ginger chicken, kimchi mayo, cucumber, pickled carrot, and cilantro on a baguette. Served at The Stop (Centre Field, 100 Level).
- Jerk Chicken Nachos: White corn tortilla chips and plantains covered in jerk chicken, pineapple pico, pineapple sour cream, green onions, and cheese sauce. Served at The Stop (Centre Field, 100 Level) and WestJet Flight Deck (Centre Field, 200 Level).
- The Poutine Hot Dog: A classic Schneiders hotdog topped with hash brown potato, cheese curds, and gravy. Served at Schneiders Porch (Section 209) and Sections 109, 215, 220, 228, 233, 514, 520, 523, 529, and 533.
- The Peanut Butter & Jelly Churro: Three Churros tossed in cinnamon sugar and drizzled with peanut butter and strawberry jam with fresh-cut strawberries and nuts. Served at Park Social (Left Field, 500 Level).
- Mac & Cheese. Served at The Catch (Section 106).
- The Montreal Smoked Meat Sandwich. Served at The Catch (Section 106).
- The Cuban Sandwich. Served at The Catch (Section 106).
- Bacon-Pepper Grilled Cheese. Served at Park Social (Left Field, 500 Level).
- Milkshakes. Served at Park Social (Left Field, 500 Level).
- The Peameal Bacon Sandwich. Served at Corona Rooftop Patio (Right Field, 500 Level).
Before and after renderings of the renovations at Rogers Centre. Toronto Blue Jays
"Our teams have been working through the offseason to develop menu creations and venue advancements that will deliver the memorable gameday experiences that fans have come to expect, and we look forward to showcasing everything new that we have to offer," said Aramark Sports and Entertainment President and CEO Alison Birdwell in a statement.
It seems the Poutine Hot Dog has gotten the most attention after a tweet with a picture of it, and word it will cost $9.99, went viral.
Along with this list of new menu items, Aramark announced a self-checkout system called "Walk Thru Bru" that will be available for Blue Jays fans at Rogers Centre in sections 125 and 518.
So, whether you're there to try the food and drinks, see the new renovations, enjoy the game, or some combination of the three, it's time to shout, "let's play ball!"