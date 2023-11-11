Canada's Sports Venues Were Ranked By Best Food & Here's Where It's Worth Grabbing A Snack
One venue got a perfect score!
If you love grabbing a bite to eat at a Toronto Maple Leafs or Toronto Raptors game at Scotiabank Arena then you'll be happy to know you're getting a pretty good meal compared to fans elsewhere in the country.
Canada's sports venues were ranked for the quality of food they serve and Scotiabank Arena in Toronto took the top spot.
Gambling website BetVictor ranked 18 of the "most established Canadian stadiums."
They analyzed them on various food-related criteria, including the number of food concessions each arena has, the number of unique food concessions, the number of four and five-star reviews for the food and the percentage of positive food reviews on TripAdvisor.
Each stadium was then given a score between one and 100.
Scotiabank Arena got a perfect score thanks to it having 97% positive food reviews with 68 of them getting four or five stars.
If you're wondering just how many food options there are at the NBA Arena, BetVictor says there are 16 food-related concessions stands at the sports venue 75% of which sell unique food items.
In October, Scotiabank Arena shared a look at some of the new menu items available this season in an Instagram video.
Some of the mouth-watering options include Triple Bacon Poutine, Thai Shrimp Bowl and Mac and Cheese Burger.
Based on the comments on the video it sounds like people are very eager to try out the creative dishes.
The Rogers Centre, home to the Toronto Blue Jays, came in second with a score of 92.6 out of 100.
In March 2023, the Rogers Centre unveiled a new menu for fans to enjoy at Blue Jays games, including a Banh Mi Chicken Sandwich, a Poutine Hot Dog and a Peanut Butter and Jelly Churro.
Over on the West Coast, the home of the Vancouver Canucks, Rogers Arena rounded out the top three on the list. The Vancouver arena received a 69.6 out of 100.
TD Place Stadium in Ottawa and Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton came in fourth and fifth with scores of 62.3 and 57 out of 100.
So where is the worst place in Canada to grab a snack when watching a sports game or concert?
Alberta's McMahon Stadium came in last on the list due to it only having received eight positive food reviews.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.