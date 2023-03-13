You Can Buy Toronto Blue Jays Tickets For Just $20 This Year & Here's How
Hopefully, $5 beers are next. 🍺
How does a die-hard Toronto Blue Jays fan keep their chequing accounts from going into overdraft during the summer months? Two words: Outfield District.
Starting in 2023, the Toronto Blue Jays will introduce the Outfield District Ticket, a pass that will provide general admission to the ballpark for just $20.
Unlike standard single-game passes, those who purchase an Outfield District Ticket are not provided with reserved seating. Instead, they are granted access to the Rogers Centre's new observation areas.
The newly updated ballpark will feature five distinct neighbourhoods this season, listed as follows:
- Corona Rooftop Patio — Rooftop oasis that offers gorgeous views of the Toronto skyline
- Park Social — "A park within the park for fans of all ages"
- The Stop — "Neighbourhood bar" located within the stadium
- The Catch — Perch of the visitors' bullpen that offers fantastic views
- WestJet Flight Deck — A space that features retro arcade games
The discounted spaces will feature bar rails, high-top tables, and other staple sporting-event amenities.
"Blue Jays fans will immediately notice a dramatically different Rogers Centre when they enter for the 2023 season, and those changes will only become more pronounced as they enjoy live music, curated food and drink menus, and get up-close to game action," Anuk Karunaratne, Executive Vice President, Business Operations, said in a press release.
"The new Outfield District Ticket is perfect for fans who want more than a baseball game, with the opportunity to try out every new ballpark experience," they added.
Ticket holders can also access the stadium's new social spaces, which are named in the release as follows:
- Schneiders Porch — An open-air porch with spectacular views
- Rogers Landing — A bullpen with "uninterrupted front-row views of the outfield"
- Bleacher Seating — Retro-style bleachers located behind the visitors' bullpen
- Left and Right Field Balconies — Concourses in the outfield corners that overlook the home and visitors' bullpens.
- Drink Rails — Alcoholic pitstops located throughout the park
Fans eager to get in on the action can buy regular season Outfield District Tickets, single game, and group tickets ahead of the season opener here.