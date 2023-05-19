Toronto Blue Jays Fans Ate So Many Hot Dogs At The Rogers Centre This Week & It's Shocking
Loonie Dog Nights have been a big hit! 🌭
Do Toronto Blue Jays fans eat too many hot dogs? As bizarre as that question sounds, it's one that's gained quite a bit of traction on Twitter this week after a user shared some shocking data.
Shi Davidi, a Sportsnet columnist, tweeted out a spreadsheet on Wednesday, which highlighted how many Rogers Centre franks Blue Jays fans have consumed each Loonie Dog Night this year, and, well, it was a lot.
"We were waiting in line and some person in front of us ordered fifty hot dogs," a fan, who attended a Tuesday night game, told Narcity.
\u201cBlue Jays fans coming out hot early in Loonie Dog sked, again establishing a new single-game record, a few hundredths short of the DPF high.\u201d— Shi Davidi (@Shi Davidi) 1684350898
Looney Dog Night, presented by Schneiders, is an event that allows fans to purchase $1 hot dogs every Tuesday home game from various concession stands around the stadium.
Davidi's tweet claims that 61,111 hot dogs were devoured, roughly 1.74 per person, during the Blue Jays May 16 face-off against the New York Yankees, despite only 35,112 fans being in attendance.
The staggering statistics had some online stunned since it comes after the introduction of Major League Baseball's (MLB) new pitch clock rules that significantly shortened the length of games.
According to Davidi's stats, Blue Jays fans devoured a whopping 444,854 Loonie Dogs in 2022. It's a challenging record to beat. However, considering only eight Loonie Dog Nights remain this season and fans have already consumed nearly 113,000 hot dogs, anything seems possible.
The average number of hot dogs per fan (DPF) has already increased from the 1.18 it was at last year to 1.76, according to the spreadsheet, and the season is just starting.
Anyone interested in helping the Blue Jays beat their hot dog-eating record should attend the next Loonie Dog Day on May 30, which will surely be a feast.