Blue Jays Pitcher Called Toronto Grocery Stores The 'Bougiest' & He Shops For Hours (VIDEO)
"I'll spend three hours at the grocery store."
You'll never catch Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Kevin Gausman grimacing while grabbing groceries in the city because apparently, he loves a good food run.
During an appearance on MLB's Intentional Talk, the baseball star opened up about his somewhat unusual passion for grocery shopping.
"I love going to the grocery store for whatever reason. I just really love walking in the grocery store and, you know, picking out my produce. I know it's kind of weird, but it's the little things," Gausman said.
The 32-year-old also praised Toronto for having the "bougiest grocery stores" and revealed the shocking amount of time he spends pursuing the aisles.
"You know, I'll spend three hours at the grocery store. That's what I like about Toronto they got—they have the bougiest grocery stores. The grocery stores up in Canada are incredible. You know, the cuts of meat that they have and, if you like to cook, you definitely get spoiled up there," Gausman added.
Toronto grocery stores may not need a glow-up, but you could argue the Rogers Centre did.
The Blue Jays' home stadium underwent some serious renovations in 2023, which helped transform the space into an entertainment mecca.
Unlike in previous seasons, the stadium now features five distinct neighbourhoods, which are accessible through the park's new $20 Outfield District ticket.
So, if you're looking for a bougie experience of your own, the Rogers Centre could be the spot to flock to — well, that or whatever grocer Gausman is hitting up.