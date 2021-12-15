This Christmas Trail Near Toronto Leads Through A Twinkly Village To A Glowing Waterfall
There's also a starlit skating rink and s'mores station.
You can wander through a sparkling Christmas village to an illuminated waterfall at this trail near Toronto.
The Ball's Falls Holiday Trail, located in the Niagara region, has returned for a second year, and it's bursting with enchantment. The area has been transformed with lights and installations for a dazzling winter adventure.
The 1.5-kilometre illuminated trail will take you down the escarpment, through a forest, and into the twinkling historic village of Glen Elgin.
The lower section of Ball's Falls will also be lit up for some extra Christmas magic.
The conservation area features tons of other activities, including a little market where you can shop from vendors, a s'mores station, live performances, photo ops, and bonfires.
There's also a skating rink with rentals available. Some activities are only taking place on weekends, and you can find a full list of events, as well as make a reservation on the website. Bookings are required in advance.
Ball's Falls Holiday Trail
Price: $10+ per adult
When: Until January 9, 2022
Address: 3292 Sixth Ave., Lincoln, ON
Why You Need To Go: Explore a glowing trail, illuminated waterfall, and more at this holiday event.
