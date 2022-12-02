This Stunning Trail Near Toronto Winds Through A Twinkly Village To A Winter Waterfall
You can cozy up by fire pits and see a glowing cascade.
Put on your hat and mittens, because you'll want to take a stroll down this enchanting holiday trail near Toronto. Filled with beautiful winter views and twinkling lights, this adventure will warm your heart no matter what temperature it is outside.
The Ball's Falls Holiday Trail is returning to the Ball's Falls Conservation Area for its third year from December 2, 2022 to Jan 8, 2023. Located in Lincoln, the evening walk experience will be "bigger and brighter than ever before," with more lights than the past two years to enjoy.
"The Holiday Trail offers evening fun outdoors, with stunning lights and activities. Set within the breathtaking Twenty Valley, visitors will experience the magic of the holiday season inside the heritage buildings and Centre for Conservation with sparkling decorations and festive music," Alicia Powell, Manager of Conservation Area Services at NPCA said in a press release.
"Funds raised through this event support the operation of these significant natural areas, ensuring nature for all for years to come!"
The 1.5-kilometre round trip takes you along the Niagara Escarpment and Twenty Mile Creek. The twinkly path leads past illuminated areas and beautiful frosty vistas.
Illuminated bridge.Courtesy of Niagara Peninsula Conservation Authority
The trail also leads through the 1800s heritage village of Glen Elgin, and each building is adorned with thousands of lights. The dreamy holiday village will make you feel like you're experiencing the Christmases of yesteryear. You'll also pass by the 27-metre lower waterfall, which is illuminated for some extra magic.
Other features to enjoy include selfie spots, holiday crafts, winter scavenger hunts, and live music. Before visiting, you must book a 2-hour time slot online, and general admission is $12 per person.
Ball's Falls Holiday Trail
House covered in lights and snow.
Courtesy of Niagara Peninsula Conservation Authority
Price: $12 for general admission
When: December 2, 2022 to Jan 8, 2023
Address: 3292 Sixth Ave., Lincoln, ON
Why You Need To Go: Stroll through a holiday village and see an illuminated waterfall along the twinkly trail.
Accessibility: Stroller accessible
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.