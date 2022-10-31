This Glittery Christmas Village In Ontario Looks Like You're In Europe For The Holidays
Wander sparkly streets and listen to carollers.🎅🏻
You can step into a quaint village in Ontario that will be brimming with twinkly lights for the holidays. If you've always wanted to visit Europe during the Christmas season but can't make it this year, you could plan a trip to this small Ontario town.
The annual Sparkles event in St. Jacobs will transform its snowy streets into a magical wonderland on select dates from November 17 to 27.
Carollers dressed in authentic Victorian outfits will be spreading Christmas cheer throughout the town. You can enjoy classic holiday songs performed on the two Friday evenings and Sunday afternoons. Other musicians will also be appearing for live music events.
Santa is making the journey down from the North Pole and you can stop by to say hi and grab a photo with him on Saturdays from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. He'll be by a backdrop of Christmas trees on the corner of King Street and Albert Street.
The streets will be adorned with festive decor and local shops will be extending their hours for Christmas shopping opportunities. You can look forward to sales during the festival.
You'll be able to warm up with the Firefighter Burn Barrel on Friday evenings. You can admire the bright lights of the town's firetruck as you sip on hot apple cider and roast hot dogs by a bright fire.
In previous years there were horse-drawn trolley tours and the village has not yet confirmed if they'll be back. You can visit a fancy hot chocolate bar, watch a tree-lighting ceremony and join in on a wine tasting on specific dates.
Sparkles in St. Jacobs
Price: Free
When: November 17 to 20 and 24 to 27, 2022
Address: St. Jacobs, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can explore a magical village full of Christmas whimsy in this Ontario town.
