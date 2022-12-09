Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Search on Narcity
christmas in ontario

8 Holiday Events In Ontario That Are Like Wandering Through Magical Christmas Villages

Tree farms, European markets and holiday pop-ups.

Ottawa Staff Writer
Woman drinking hot chocolate at a Christmas village. Right: Women smiling in a holiday phone booth display.

Woman drinking hot chocolate at a Christmas village. Right: Women smiling in a holiday phone booth display.

@laurenashley.ca | Instagram, @helmet.free.life | Instagram

If you're hoping for a Hallmark movie kind of holiday then look no further because these enchanting Christmas villages in Ontario are like visiting the North Pole.

You can surround yourself with twinkly lights, sip on drinks that will warm your soul and more at these holiday spots around Ontario. There is no shortage of Christmas magic and many of these quaint villages have markets to browse and visits with Santa.

Here are eight charming Ontario Christmas villages where you can jingle your bells this December.

Pingles Christmas Fest

Price: $22 admission, $10 dog admission

When: Weekends until December 18, 2022

Address: 1805 Taunton Rd. E., Hampton, ON

Why You Need To Go: This enchanting holiday market is a festive Christmas village with giant sweet treats, crackling campfires where you can sip hot cocoa, ugly sweater parties, visits with Santa, a Polar Express train ride and more. There are also Christmas trees for sale and tons of magical photo displays.

Website

A Country Christmas at Saunders Farm

Price: $20+ admission

When: Select dates until December 23, 2022

Address: 7893 Bleeks Rd., Munster, ON

Why You Need To Go: This magical Christmas village near Ottawa has a new holiday light trail and tons of daytime activities and photo stops. You can shop for a Christmas tree, browse gifts at a market, indulge in gourmet sweets, enjoy a snowy wagon ride and much more.

Website

Christmas Land with Polar Express at Niemi's

Price: $19.99 per adult

When: Select dates until December 22, 2022

Address: 18463 Ontario 48, East Gwillimbury, ON

Why You Need To Go: You'll be walking through a winter wonderland at this Christmas land. There is a Scandinavian-themed market to browse where you can sip hot drinks, ride a Polar Express, warm up by a fire and visit Santa's workshop.

Website

Santafest at Santa's Village 

Price: $29.95 admission

When: Select dates until December 23, 2022

Address: 1624 Golden Beach Rd., Bracebridge, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can visit this real-life North Pole throughout the year and the Santafest special event has more activities including a Candy Cane Lane, horse-drawn wagon rides, daily tree lighting ceremonies and more. This spot was also the movie set for the Netflix film The Knight Before Christmas and you'll recognize places like Mrs. Claus's Bake Shop from the movie.

Website

The Merry Market

Price: $8 adult admission

When: Select dates until December 18, 2022

Address: 100 Kellogg Ln., London, ON

Why You Need To Go: This Christmas market is in a converted cereal factory and has magical photo displays, warm drinks you can enjoy by a campfire and quaint market booths to shop from. There is an indoor market portion as well as an outdoor winter village.

Website

Christkindl Market

A snow covered lane leading to wooden chalets and a twinkly market.

A snow covered lane leading to wooden chalets and a twinkly market.

@livmatervisuals | Instagram

Price: $22.23 per adult

When: December 9 and 10, 2022

Address: 393889 Concession 2, Durham, ON

Why You Need To Go: This glowing Christmas market will make you feel like you're celebrating the holidays in Germany with traditional European food and cabin-style booths to browse. You'll be able to sip glühwein mulled wine, enjoy live performances and take a horse-drawn wagon ride.

Website

Sloan's Christmas Village

Price: $19 entrance fee

When: Village 1 is open daily until December 23, 2022

Address: Two village locations

Why You Need To Go: This massive Christmas tree farm has hundreds of forest campfires where you can spend the day hanging out with your loved ones. There are lots of outdoor activities including candle-making, mini train rides, a zipline, wagon rides and broom ball. You will also find some food and gift vendors.

Website

 Mistletoe Lane: A Pop-up Experience 

Price: $8 (standalone ticket)

When: Select dates until January 7, 2023

Address: Assembly Park, 80 Interchange Way, Vaughan, ON

Why You Need To Go: You'll be able to admire a sparkling light trail with a glowing tunnel and sip hot chocolate by a crackling campfire at this holiday event. There is a Christmas market, midway rides, axe throwing, massive light displays and more to enjoy.

Website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

From Your Site Articles
    Megan Johnson
    Ottawa Staff Writer
    Megan Johnson is a Staff Writer for Narcity Canada's Ontario Desk focused on new netflix shows in Canada and things to do in Ottawa. She is based in Ottawa, Ontario.
Recommended For You

Loading...