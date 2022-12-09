8 Holiday Events In Ontario That Are Like Wandering Through Magical Christmas Villages
Tree farms, European markets and holiday pop-ups.
If you're hoping for a Hallmark movie kind of holiday then look no further because these enchanting Christmas villages in Ontario are like visiting the North Pole.
You can surround yourself with twinkly lights, sip on drinks that will warm your soul and more at these holiday spots around Ontario. There is no shortage of Christmas magic and many of these quaint villages have markets to browse and visits with Santa.
Here are eight charming Ontario Christmas villages where you can jingle your bells this December.
Pingles Christmas Fest
Price: $22 admission, $10 dog admission
When: Weekends until December 18, 2022
Address: 1805 Taunton Rd. E., Hampton, ON
Why You Need To Go: This enchanting holiday market is a festive Christmas village with giant sweet treats, crackling campfires where you can sip hot cocoa, ugly sweater parties, visits with Santa, a Polar Express train ride and more. There are also Christmas trees for sale and tons of magical photo displays.
A Country Christmas at Saunders Farm
Price: $20+ admission
When: Select dates until December 23, 2022
Address: 7893 Bleeks Rd., Munster, ON
Why You Need To Go: This magical Christmas village near Ottawa has a new holiday light trail and tons of daytime activities and photo stops. You can shop for a Christmas tree, browse gifts at a market, indulge in gourmet sweets, enjoy a snowy wagon ride and much more.
Christmas Land with Polar Express at Niemi's
Price: $19.99 per adult
When: Select dates until December 22, 2022
Address: 18463 Ontario 48, East Gwillimbury, ON
Why You Need To Go: You'll be walking through a winter wonderland at this Christmas land. There is a Scandinavian-themed market to browse where you can sip hot drinks, ride a Polar Express, warm up by a fire and visit Santa's workshop.
Santafest at Santa's Village
Price: $29.95 admission
When: Select dates until December 23, 2022
Address: 1624 Golden Beach Rd., Bracebridge, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can visit this real-life North Pole throughout the year and the Santafest special event has more activities including a Candy Cane Lane, horse-drawn wagon rides, daily tree lighting ceremonies and more. This spot was also the movie set for the Netflix film The Knight Before Christmas and you'll recognize places like Mrs. Claus's Bake Shop from the movie.
The Merry Market
Price: $8 adult admission
When: Select dates until December 18, 2022
Address: 100 Kellogg Ln., London, ON
Why You Need To Go: This Christmas market is in a converted cereal factory and has magical photo displays, warm drinks you can enjoy by a campfire and quaint market booths to shop from. There is an indoor market portion as well as an outdoor winter village.
Christkindl Market
A snow covered lane leading to wooden chalets and a twinkly market.
Price: $22.23 per adult
When: December 9 and 10, 2022
Address: 393889 Concession 2, Durham, ON
Why You Need To Go: This glowing Christmas market will make you feel like you're celebrating the holidays in Germany with traditional European food and cabin-style booths to browse. You'll be able to sip glühwein mulled wine, enjoy live performances and take a horse-drawn wagon ride.
Sloan's Christmas Village
Price: $19 entrance fee
When: Village 1 is open daily until December 23, 2022
Address: Two village locations
Why You Need To Go: This massive Christmas tree farm has hundreds of forest campfires where you can spend the day hanging out with your loved ones. There are lots of outdoor activities including candle-making, mini train rides, a zipline, wagon rides and broom ball. You will also find some food and gift vendors.
Mistletoe Lane: A Pop-up Experience
Price: $8 (standalone ticket)
When: Select dates until January 7, 2023
Address: Assembly Park, 80 Interchange Way, Vaughan, ON
Why You Need To Go: You'll be able to admire a sparkling light trail with a glowing tunnel and sip hot chocolate by a crackling campfire at this holiday event. There is a Christmas market, midway rides, axe throwing, massive light displays and more to enjoy.
