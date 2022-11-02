This Christmas Village In Ontario Has Tree Cutting & A Forest Floor Full Of Campfire Pits
You can watch a tinsmith and make candles.🎄
Prepare to make some magical holiday memories with your family at an Ontario Christmas village where you can cut down your own tree.
A visit to Sloan's Christmas Village means a day full of festive activities as you enjoy the fresh air and scent of pine mixed with burning campfires. Your heart is sure to grow three sizes that day.
This tree farm and holiday wonderland is home to two Christmas villages, each with outdoor games and fire pits. Village 1 opens on November 18 and you can visit daily, whereas village 2 opens for weekends only starting November 26.
Over 500 campfire pits are scattered in a forest of towering evergreens. You're welcome to bring a cooler of snacks including roasting sticks for cooking over the flame. Fire pits are first come first served, but with so many to choose from it shouldn't be hard to find a spot to set up for the day.
This is the family farm's 72nd year growing Christmas trees and you can cut down some towering firs, white pines, spruces and more. You can choose a pre-cut tree, to cut down your own or neither if you just want to enjoy the festive activities. "We have a beautiful and bountiful selection of trees this year including the favourites of fraser and fralsam," the Christmas village told Narcity.
If you don't need a Christmas tree, there are tons of activities to enjoy. You can make your own candle, decorate cookies, climb a sand hill, fling a giant sling shot, take a wagon ride, play broom ball and more. There are also photo displays to snap a fun family picture.
There are also food trucks and market vendors to shop from including a tinsmith. You can watch the smith create a variety of decor before your eyes including holiday ornaments.
Admission is $19 per person and does not include the price of a tree if you choose to buy one. If you're hoping for a less crowded day, and are visiting on a weekend, village 2 is typically more quiet as many visitors have not discovered it yet.
