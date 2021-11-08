8 Christmas Tree Farms In Ontario That Will Really Get You In The Holiday Spirit
Are you ready to hang your twinkling lights and ornaments? Then it's time to plan a road trip to one of these tree farms in Ontario, where you can cut down a tree for your living room.
There's nothing like the smell of fresh evergreens to get you in the holiday spirit. Plus, some of the farms have other festive activities you can enjoy, like wagon rides or bonfires where you can sip a cozy mug of hot chocolate.
Drysdale's
Price: TBA
When: November 20 to December 19, 2021
Address: 6635 Simcoe County Rd. 56, Egbert, ON
Why You Need To Go: On the weekends, you can have hours of outdoor fun here — not only can you get your Christmas tree, you can also roast marshmallows around a bonfire, go on a horse-drawn wagon ride and see Santa.
Thomas Tree Farm
Price: $57.52+ per tree
When: From November 26, 2021
Address: 6421 McCordick Rd., North Gower, ON
Why You Need To Go: When you purchase a Christmas tree, you get complimentary cookies, hot chocolate and a wagon ride.
Clembrook Christmas Farm
Price: $48+ per tree
When: From November 26, 2021
Address: 4231 Derry Rd., Milton, ON
Why You Need To Go: They have a large variety of cut-your-own or pre-cut trees available for sale this winter.
Elliott Tree Farm
Price: $79+ per tree
When: November 13 to December 23, 2021
Address: 9467 Erin East Garafraxa Townline, Hillsburgh, ON
Why You Need To Go: After you get your tree, you can head to the heritage gift barn to buy gifts and festive decor.
Briggs Trees
Price: $38.82+ per tree
When: November 12 to December 22, 2021
Address: 4075 Rockdale Rd., Navan, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can enjoy the crisp air as you explore the 100-acre woods and cut down a spruce, balsam or scotch pine tree to bring home.
MacGowan's Christmas Tree Farm
Price: TBA
When: From November 20, 2021
Address: 4611 Mohrs Rd., Kinburn, ON
Why You Need To Go: This tree farm would make for an adorable date idea, as you can cut down a tree together, drink hot chocolate and go on a wagon ride over the glistening snow.
Smalley's Christmas Tree Farm
Price: $50+ per tree
When: From November 20, 2021
Address: 7201 Durham Regional Rd. 30, Mt. Albert, ON
Why You Need To Go: At this picturesque tree farm, you can cut your own white or colorado blue spruce for your home.
Erin Hill Acres
Price: $65+ per tree
When: November 20 to December 22, 2021
Address: 5837 3 Line, Hillsburgh, ON
Why You Need To Go: This farm is worth the drive as they have food trucks selling warm beverages and treats, cozy fire pits, walking trails and holiday decor for sale.
In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.