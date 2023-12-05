Christmas Tree Farm Near Toronto Is A Winter Wonderland & It's Worth Taking A Day Off Work To Go
This 1890s tree farm is magical during the holidays — especially when it snows! ❄️
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series . The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.
'Tis the season for snowstorms, holiday festivities, gifts, candy canes and, of course, Christmas tree farms !
There's a Christmas tree farm near Toronto that turns into a stunning winter wonderland each year and I think it's worth taking a day off work to visit.
Elliott Tree Farm is a Christmas tree farm and maple syrup shack that dates back to the 1890s and is located north of the village of Hillsburgh — about one hour from Toronto.
It's a traditional family tree farm that transforms throughout the holiday season and it's a sustainable farm — for every tree that's harvested, two new trees are planted.
Elliott Tree Farm near Toronto. Lisa Belmonte | Narcity
Not only can you cut your own Christmas trees here but you can also wander through farm trails among the trees, warm up by the bonfire, venture into the fieldstone Christmas tree cellar with Fraser fir and balsam fir trees, and browse the heritage barn shop.
It's so beautiful that it felt like walking through a Hallmark movie , all that was missing was bumping into an old flame who would convince me to move to a small town!
Snow-covered trees at Elliott Tree Farm. Lisa Belmonte | Narcity
There are no reservations required to visit the Christmas tree farm and no parking or entrance fees which is a plus.
Elliott Tree Farm is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through to December 23.
The farm's cut-your-own Christmas tree groves are open until 4 p.m. and the fieldstone Christmas tree cellar is open until 5 p.m.
Whether you live in nearby towns and cities — like Orangeville, Alton, Erin, Caledon, Georgetown and Brampton, to name a few — or live further away in Toronto, it's worth taking a day off work if you're able to in my opinion.
You'll be able to enjoy the farm when it's not crowded with lots of people and take your time venturing through the tree groves and wandering the farm trails.
Sabrina Belmonte walking with her dog in the snow at Elliott Tree Farm. Lisa Belmonte | Narcity
It's also a great place to bring your dog on a leash — my sister's pup absolutely loved exploring the farm.
You also get your choice of Christmas trees whether you want to cut down your own tree or pick a fresh-cut one from the tree cellar.
Plus, you can spend time shopping the beautiful heritage barn which has maple syrup from the farm, handmade wreaths and one-of-a-kind local and Ontario-made gifts.
Dog in the heritage barn shop at Elliott Tree Farm. Lisa Belmonte | Narcity
Elliott Tree Farm offers cut-your-own blue spruce, white spruce, Norway spruce and cannan fir trees.
Trees that are up to seven feet cost $99, trees up to eight feet cost $139, trees up to nine feet cost $149, trees up to 10 feet cost $199, and trees that are 10 feet to 14 feet cost $275.
I don't cut my own trees at this farm even though it's a wonderfully quintessential Christmas experience because I've got a lack of upper body strength.
So, I prefer the fresh-cut Christmas trees that Elliott Tree Farm offers which are just as beautiful as the ones still in the cut-your-own groves.
Fresh-cut trees are Fraser fir and balsam fir and prices are $79 for five-foot to six-foot trees, $99 for six-foot to seven-foot trees, $139 for seven-foot to eight-foot trees, $169 for eight to nine-foot trees, $239 for nine-foot to 10-foot trees, $349 for 10-foot to 12-foot trees and $499 for 12-foot to 14-foot trees.
Fresh-cut snow-covered Christmas trees at Elliott Tree Farm under string lights. Lisa Belmonte | Narcity
Honestly, even if you don't go to the farm to get a real Christmas tree , it's worth it to just visit for a festive holiday experience.
Also, if you can visit when it's just snowed or while it's actually snowing outside, do it — trust me!
It's even more magical to wander through the farm trails surrounded by Christmas trees as snowflakes come down around you.
Happy Holidays!