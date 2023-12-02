This Small Town In Georgia Is A Real-Life Hallmark Movie With Thousands Of Twinkling Lights
It's magical at Christmas. ✨🎄
Have you always wanted to visit a Hallmark movie town in real life? In Georgia, you can do just that.
Nestled in the Blue Ridge Mountains lies Dahlonega, a charming small town in Georgia that transforms into a winter wonderland during the holiday season.
Decked out in twinkling lights and festive displays, the town is right out of a Hallmark Christmas movie — literally. Dahlonega served as the filming location for Hallmark movies like Christmas in Homestead (2016) and Christmas in the Smokies (2015).
Known for its picturesque scenery, rich history, and festive spirit, Dahlonega is a must-visit destination for anyone looking for an enchanting Christmas experience. The town is located about 1 hour from Atlanta, making for an easy day trip.
The town is full of charming historic buildings that will transport you back in time. It's been called Georgia's best small town as well as one of the best Christmas towns in the United States.
In December, the town hosts a month-long Christmas celebration known as Old Fashioned Christmas, with holiday activities and tons to see and do to get you in the festive spirit.
During the month, the town has beautiful displays of Christmas lights, a Festival of Trees featuring 15 colourfully decorated Christmas trees, an old-fashioned Christmas market (held on Candy Cane Lane, no less) where you can shop for unique gifts and holiday decor items, Christmas carolling, horse-drawn carriage rides and more.
The town will also host a Christmas parade on December 9 and visits with Santa until December 17. A full list of events can be found on the town's website.
Besides Christmas activities, the mountain town offers tons of other things to do, with hiking trails that lead to incredible vistas, majestic waterfalls and postcard-worthy wineries.
Get ready to feel like you've stepped right into a holiday Hallmark movie with a visit to this charming small town.
Dahlonega, Georgia
Why You Need To Go: You can feel like the star of a Christmas Hallmark movie by visiting this small town in Georgia this holiday season.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.