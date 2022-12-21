This Georgia City Is One Of The Best In The US To Celebrate Christmas, According To A Study
They have an annual parade. 🎄
Christmas is just around the corner and if you're headed to Georgia for the holidays, you might have one of the best celebrations yet. Atlanta, GA, was ranked the second-best city in the U.S. to observe the celebrations.
The study was done by Wallethub and researchers looked for spending costs and budgeting for gifts as well as different traditions. ATL came out on top, just below Seattle, WA, taking No. 1 on the list.
Experts looked at 100 of the most populated American cities and compared the metrics on a point scale out of 100, with the highest number being the most favorable. The Peach State's capital got an overall score of 60.83.
It shouldn't come as a surprise to locals that the metropolitan area ranked so high. The town has endless holiday activities to get the whole community in the holiday spirit.
Annually, the Children's Healthcare of Atlanta does Season on the Square, which is their massive Christmas parade that shuts down Peachtree Street at Colony Square and turns it into Santa Clause Lane.
The event is reminiscent of the Thanksgiving Macy's Day Parade in New York, as they have performers, people in holiday-themed costumes and even large blow-up balloons in the shape of gingerbreads, nutcrackers and ornaments.
This same spot also has an ice skating rink, holiday lights and a Christmas tree, where there are surrounding shops for some fun presents.
Local theatres also put on seasonal musicals and holiday concerts for the town to come together and observe.
Even though it's nicknamed Hot 'Lanta, the residents make sure it's a winter wonderland when the time calls for it.