The World’s Largest Holiday Drive-Through With 2 Million Lights Is Coming To This Georgia City
Pre-sale tickets are currently cheap!
There's no need to drive through your neighborhood looking for decorated houses to experience a Christmas light show in Atlanta anymore.
World of Illumination's massive drive-through light show is coming back to Marietta this season and it will make you feel like you're inside a holiday wonderland.
The theme of this year's light show is Reindeer Road and you'll be surrounded by ice caves, glacial peaks, and Santa’s Workshop.
According to the official website, the event will take you on an epic road trip through the northern forests without leaving Georgia.
There will be 2 million glittering lights in the exhibit, fully synchronized to your favorite holiday music so you can sing along to Christmas classics along the way.
The World of Illumination's light show is currently being constructed at Six Flags White Water in Marietta and the show officially opens on November 16.
What could put you in the holiday mood more than the world's largest drive-through light show?
Reindeer Road Marietta Light Show
Price: $39.99 on weekdays, $49.99 on weekends & holidays (pre-sale tickets are 20% off)
When: November 16, 2022 through January 1, 2023
Address: 250 Cobb Pkwy N. #100, Marietta, GA
Why You Need To Go: For a spectacular socially-distanced drive-through holiday light display.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.
This article has been updated since it was originally published on October 20, 2020.