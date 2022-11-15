This Ontario Christmas Market Is A Cute Winter Village With A Life-Sized Gingerbread House
Sip a warm bevvy surrounded by sparkling lights.
If sugar plums are already dancing in your head then you can celebrate the holiday season at this sparkly Ontario Christmas Market.
100 Kellogg Lane in London is hosting its third annual Merry Market in a converted cereal factory. You'll be surrounded by twinkly lights and epic holiday displays as you shop from both indoor and outdoor market areas.
The market will run on select dates from December 1 to 18 and it looks like Santa and his elves decorated the space.
You can shop a variety of vendors in the indoor Twinkle Town as well as from the outdoor Winter Village. You can start your holiday shopping as you stroll from wooden hut to hut, each adorned with festive greenery that will make you feel like you're in Europe for the holidays.
The old factory is known for its epic photo displays including a red phone booth that will be covered with Christmas decorations. There is a new life-sized gingerbread house this year to explore and take Instagram-worthy photos at. The festivities kick off with the lighting of the 35-foot Christmas tree covered in lights and cereal-themed ornaments.
You can sip a warm holiday drink as you wander the village area and grab tasty eats provided by some popular London restaurants. The admission fee for adults is $8 and there is free parking on the property.
The Merry Market
Price: $8 admission
When: Select dates December 1 to 18, 2022
Address: 100 Kellogg Ln., London, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can visit a magical holiday market that features an indoor Twinkle Town and an outdoor Winter Village full of festive decorations.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.