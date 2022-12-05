This Tiny Village Square Near Toronto Is Like Wandering Through London At Christmas
Cue the sleigh bells!
You don't have to go too far to experience a little taste of London this holiday season. This hidden spot near Toronto will whisk you off to the UK, and no passport is needed.
Village Square in Burlington is a community of local shops including restaurants, cafes, and more. The area is situated a walk away from Spencer Smith park and the waterfront.
It's designed after a traditional "turn-of-the-century town square," and you can wander along cobblestone streets and imagine you're in another world.
During the Christmas season, the square becomes a hidden holiday gem, with twinkly windows and frosty streets. The red telephone booth and old-world architecture give the whole area a London vibe.
Some unique aspects of the square include the colonnade, which features 12 arched columns that create a "romantic portico," and the historic hotel, which now serves as a location for the Village Cigar Company, Tamp Coffee, Son of a Peach and offices.
You can warm up with an oat milk peppermint mocha at Lola Choco Bar and Sweet House, or grab a gooey slice of pie from Son of a Peach Pizzeria.
Burlington's Holiday Market is returning from December 8 to 11, 2022, so you can also check this festive event out while in the area. The market takes places throughout the downtown and includes delicious samples, festive lights, and lots of Christmas shopping opportunities.
Burlington also has a Festival of Lights along the waterfront you can visit for some extra Christmas cheer.
Village Square Burlington
Address: 418 Pearl St., Burlington, ON
Why You Need To Go: This charming square will whisk you away to Europe this Christmas.
