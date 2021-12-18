Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
EN - Things To Do
christmas in toronto

This Tiny Christmas Village Near Toronto Is Like Stepping Into Snowy Hogsmeade

It comes with some Harry Potter vibes. ✨

This Tiny Christmas Village Near Toronto Is Like Stepping Into Snowy Hogsmeade
@caitlinbradleyy | Instagram, @lostboystudio | Instagram

While your Hogwarts letter may not have arrived, you can still enjoy a little piece of magic by visiting this tiny Christmas village near Toronto.

Village Square Burlington is a charming collection of shops and eateries with old-time, European vibes.

The area is especially magical during the Christmas season, when the cobblestone streets are lit with twinkling lights and decor.

You'll feel as though you've stepped into snowy Hogsmeade as you visit the shops and take in the enchanting surroundings. There's even a red telephone booth, but it does not lead to the Ministry of Magic (at least, not that anyone knows of).

There are over 30 businesses to visit in the village, including a chocolate bar and pizza shop.

Put on your warmest robes and take a trip into a magical village this season.

Village Square Burlington

Price: Free

When: Christmas decor will be up through January 2022

Address: 418 Pearl St., Burlington, ON

Why You Need To Go: Live out your wizarding dreams at this spot which has all the Hogsmeade vibes.

Website

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

From Your Site Articles

This Christmas Cocktail In Toronto Made The Internet Swoon & It's Back For Another Year

People were reaching out about the drink from all over the world.

@cheerstohappyhour| Instagram, @missthingshawaiian | Instagram

A Christmas-themed cocktail in Toronto that received some major love across the globe is back for another year, so set your eggnog aside.

Little Snowflake is a festive drink that was first created in 2019 as part of Hawaiian resto Miss Thing's holiday menu. The beverage, which features a tiny snowman in the bottom of a collins glass, was shared around the world and recreated by bartenders in different countries, and you can enjoy it again at Miss Thing's this season.

Keep Reading Show less

This Park Near Ottawa Has Turned Into Its Own Mini North Pole With Actual Reindeer

Count down to Christmas with their daily advent calendar of surprises! 🦌

Courtesy of Parc Omega, @parcomega | Instagram

You can feel like you are at the North Pole, only a short drive from Ottawa. This December, you'll want to head to Montebello, as Parc Omega has transformed into a magical Christmas village.

Not only will Santa be present every weekend, but there is tons of festive fun to be had, such as sleigh rides and hunting for elves.

Keep Reading Show less

7 Farms Near Toronto That Have Turned Into Cute Little Christmas Villages This Season

Time for a festive road trip!

@pinglesfarm | Instagram, @megbeckk | Instagram

These farms around Toronto have transformed into the sweetest holiday villages this season, and they're worth a road trip.

You can indulge in Christmas-themed treats, enjoy wagon rides through the snow, and more at these festive places.

Keep Reading Show less

This Tree Farm Near Toronto Has A Holiday Village That Belongs In A Taylor Swift Song

Take a horse-drawn wagon through the snow and sip cozy drinks. 🌲

@haleydawncoulter | Instagram, @livi_souza | Instagram

If you're looking for festive things to do around the city this year, you'll want to road trip to this charming farm.

Drysdale's is a Christmas tree farm located near Barrie, and this season, it has transformed into a magical holiday village.

Keep Reading Show less