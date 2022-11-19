Canada's Christmas Forecast Is Out Now & So Much Snow Is Expected Across The Country
Who's dreaming of a white Christmas? 🎄❄️
Canada's weather is turning wintery which means it's time for the Christmas forecast and so many parts of the country are in for snowy conditions this year!
The Old Farmer's Almanac has long-range weather forecasts for southern B.C., the Prairies, southern Ontario, southern Quebec and Atlantic Canada available now.
So, you can see what the winter weather is expected to be all the way to the end of December, including Christmas.
Here's what you need to know about the Christmas forecast across Canada and if there will be snow during the holidays!
BC
The December long-range weather forecast for Southern B.C. from the Old Farmer's Almanac calls for snow showers and frigid temperatures in the region from December 22 to December 27.
Then, the weather will be snowy and cold until to end of the year!
Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba
In Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba, it's expected that there will be snow showers and cold temperatures between December 14 and December 24.
From Christmas Day on December 25 to New Year's Eve on December 31, the Prairies will deal with snowy periods and bouts of cold.
Ontario
The long-range forecast for southern Ontario calls for snow showers from December 16 to December 25, with temperatures turning cold.
Then, there will be frosty temperatures and periods of snow between December 26 and December 31.
Quebec
The Old Farmer's Almanac has predicted that there will be a snowstorm in southern Quebec that turns into rain and snow showers with mild temperatures between December 14 and December 20.
From December 21 and December 31, there will be flurries and cold conditions.
Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, PEI and Newfoundland & Labrador
The long-range forecast for Atlantic Canada from December 15 to December 26 calls for rainy periods and then snow. There will also be mild temperatures.
Then, from December 27 to December 31, rain and snow north are expected in the south while flurries will come down in the south. Temperatures will turn cold at the end of the year.
What is Canada's winter weather forecast?
The Farmers' Almanac winter forecast for Canada has predicted cold temperatures and intense storms across the country.
Temperatures could dip down to -40 C and a snowstorm could bring up to 60 centimetres of snow to some parts of Canada.
Canada's winter forecast from the Old Farmer's Almanac said people should be ready for "surprise shots of extra-deep cold" along with major snowstorms.
Also, The Weather Network's winter forecast called for a major pattern shift that'll bring widespread colder-than-normal temperatures to Canada and "a quicker start to winter" than usual.
