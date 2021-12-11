This Park Near Ottawa Has Turned Into Its Own Mini North Pole With Actual Reindeer
You can feel like you are at the North Pole, only a short drive from Ottawa. This December, you'll want to head to Montebello, as Parc Omega has transformed into a magical Christmas village.
Not only will Santa be present every weekend, but there is tons of festive fun to be had, such as sleigh rides and hunting for elves.
You can take a magical carriage ride through the snow, snowshoe along the trails, skate on an outdoor rink, and sit by a campfire.
Plus, there will be hot chocolate, musical performances and tons of festive decor like a giant Christmas tree.
While here, you can also explore the Canadian safari, where you'll be able to see reindeer and other Canadian animals.
Tickets currently are on sale and are $33.05 per adult.
Winter Experience At Parc Omega
Price: $33.05 per person
When: Daily in December
Address: 399 QC-323, Montebello, QC
Why You Need To Go: This Canadian safari features Santa and his reindeer, as well as festive activities to enjoy.
In Quebec, a vaccine passport is required to access many businesses and activities deemed non-essential, including restaurants and bars.
