This Park Near Ottawa Has Turned Into Its Own Mini North Pole With Actual Reindeer

Count down to Christmas with their daily advent calendar of surprises! 🦌

Courtesy of Parc Omega, @parcomega | Instagram

You can feel like you are at the North Pole, only a short drive from Ottawa. This December, you'll want to head to Montebello, as Parc Omega has transformed into a magical Christmas village.

Not only will Santa be present every weekend, but there is tons of festive fun to be had, such as sleigh rides and hunting for elves.

Parc Omega Near Ottawa Has Turned Into The North Pole With Santa And Reindeer Courtesy of Parc Omega

You can take a magical carriage ride through the snow, snowshoe along the trails, skate on an outdoor rink, and sit by a campfire.

Plus, there will be hot chocolate, musical performances and tons of festive decor like a giant Christmas tree.

While here, you can also explore the Canadian safari, where you'll be able to see reindeer and other Canadian animals.

Tickets currently are on sale and are $33.05 per adult.

Winter Experience At Parc Omega

Price: $33.05 per person

When: Daily in December

Address: 399 QC-323, Montebello, QC

Why You Need To Go: This Canadian safari features Santa and his reindeer, as well as festive activities to enjoy.

In Quebec, a vaccine passport is required to access many businesses and activities deemed non-essential, including restaurants and bars.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

