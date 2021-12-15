Ottawa Has A 'Jingle Bus' That Is A Moving Holiday Party & You Can Ride It For Free
Inside there is festive celebration with music & games! 🎅
Ottawa's Jingle Bus is back! This December, you can get in the holiday mood on this free Christmas-themed activity.
You'll have so much fun aboard the bus, which is decked out in festive decorations, and you can listen to music and play games inside.
It runs every day from December 13 to December 19, between 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. or 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
The ride begins at Centretown United Church and ends at the Bank of Canada Museum. There is a halfway pickup and drop-off point at Wallack's on Bank Street.
While on the Jingle Bus, you'll get to play different games, like a trivia challenge where if you think you know the answer you'll have to ring a bell.
For the first time this year, the holiday event is first come, first serve.
The Jingle Bus
Price: Free
When: Daily from December 13 - December 19, departing at 9 a.m., 1 p.m. and 6 p.m.
Address: 507 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: New this year, you'll be able to tour this popular Ottawa street for free while enjoying festive activities and games.
