Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - Things To Do
christmas in ottawa

Ottawa Has A 'Jingle Bus' That Is A Moving Holiday Party & You Can Ride It For Free

Inside there is festive celebration with music & games! 🎅

Ottawa Has A 'Jingle Bus' That Is A Moving Holiday Party & You Can Ride It For Free
@_finn | Instagram via Downtown Bank Street

Ottawa's Jingle Bus is back! This December, you can get in the holiday mood on this free Christmas-themed activity.

You'll have so much fun aboard the bus, which is decked out in festive decorations, and you can listen to music and play games inside.

It runs every day from December 13 to December 19, between 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. or 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The ride begins at Centretown United Church and ends at the Bank of Canada Museum. There is a halfway pickup and drop-off point at Wallack's on Bank Street.

While on the Jingle Bus, you'll get to play different games, like a trivia challenge where if you think you know the answer you'll have to ring a bell.

For the first time this year, the holiday event is first come, first serve.

The Jingle Bus

Ottawa Has A \u2018Jingle Bus\u2019 That Is A Moving Holiday Party & You Can Ride It For Free

@_finn | Instagram via Downtown Bank Street

Price: Free

When: Daily from December 13 - December 19, departing at 9 a.m., 1 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Address: 507 Bank St., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: New this year, you'll be able to tour this popular Ottawa street for free while enjoying festive activities and games.

Website

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

From Your Site Articles

This Park Near Ottawa Has Turned Into Its Own Mini North Pole With Actual Reindeer

Count down to Christmas with their daily advent calendar of surprises! 🦌

Courtesy of Parc Omega, @parcomega | Instagram

You can feel like you are at the North Pole, only a short drive from Ottawa. This December, you'll want to head to Montebello, as Parc Omega has transformed into a magical Christmas village.

Not only will Santa be present every weekend, but there is tons of festive fun to be had, such as sleigh rides and hunting for elves.

Keep Reading Show less

7 Things To Do In Ottawa This Weekend That Will Give You All The Festive Holiday Feels

Christmas magic is in the air! 🎅

@rouskiie | Instagram, Stephanie White | Narcity

Put on your tacky Christmas sweater. Here are seven things to do in Ottawa this weekend that will give you all the festive holiday feels.

There is more to do than just baking cookies and decorating your Christmas tree. Instead, you can fly with Santa Claus or visit a house that looks straight from Home Alone.

Keep Reading Show less

Ottawa's New Christmas Bar Has Festive Cocktails That Will Get You On Santa's Naughty List

It has multiple areas bursting with holiday cheer. 🎅

Courtesy of Nan’s Parlour

The next time you are looking to celebrate the holiday season with friends, you'll want to check out Ottawa's new Christmas bar.

In the ByWard Market, you visit Nan's Parlour, a cocktail bar with multiple areas that feel like a study, kitchen or dressing room where you can sip boozy drinks.

Keep Reading Show less

Ottawa's Parliament Hill Has A New Dazzling Holiday Show & Here's A First Look (PHOTOS)

The free show is a colourful tribute to Canada. ✨

Megan Renaud | Narcity

This dazzling and colourful light show will let you admire Canada's beautiful landscape.

Christmas Lights Across Canada has returned, and this winter, you can marvel at a new free holiday projection show at Parliament Hill. You can see it from December 8, 2021, to January 7, 2022, between 5:30 p.m. and 11 p.m. each evening.

Keep Reading Show less